How Do iGrandiViaggi S.p.A.’s (BIT:IGV) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers?

Today we are going to look at iGrandiViaggi S.p.A. (BIT:IGV) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for iGrandiViaggi:

0.014 = €1.2m ÷ (€109m - €24m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2019.)

So, iGrandiViaggi has an ROCE of 1.4%.

Is iGrandiViaggi's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see iGrandiViaggi's ROCE is meaningfully below the Hospitality industry average of 7.7%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Independently of how iGrandiViaggi compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~2.9% available in government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

iGrandiViaggi has an ROCE of 1.4%, but it didn't have an ROCE 3 years ago, since it was unprofitable. That implies the business has been improving. You can see in the image below how iGrandiViaggi's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

BIT:IGV Past Revenue and Net Income, August 14th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How iGrandiViaggi's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

iGrandiViaggi has total assets of €109m and current liabilities of €24m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 22% of its total assets. This is not a high level of current liabilities, which would not boost the ROCE by much.