IGT PlayDigital, PlayRGS Solution, and PlayCasino Content Advance Digital Gaming for Svenska Spel Sport & Casino in Sweden

LONDON, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that a subsidiary (hereinafter "IGT") has entered into an agreement with Swedish lottery operator Svenska Spel Sport & Casino AB to deliver IGT PlayDigital's PlayRGS (remote game server) solution and PlayCasino content.

"The introduction of our powerful PlayRGS remote game server and player-tested PlayCasino digital content, combined with IGT's extensive experience in the government-regulated digital gaming market, will help ensure the ongoing success of Svenska Spel Sport & Casino's digital program," said Jonas Reuter, Regional Vice President Northern Europe, IGT International. "As part of our commitment to promoting responsible gaming and sustainably growing our customers' business, IGT was also among the first supporting members to join the Swedish Gambling Association, SPER. We will continue to work with SPER and its founding member, Svenska Spel, to contribute to a sustainable gaming market in Sweden."

The agreement, which is for a minimum term of three years from launch, includes access to the complete library of IGT PlayCasino game content, as well as maintenance, monitoring, and support.

One of the most advanced cross-platform delivery systems on the market, PlayRGS provides operators with premium game content and plugs seamlessly into an existing back office. A single integration grants access to an extensive library of slots, table games, video poker and instant win games (eInstants), making them immediately available to players where and when they want to play: on desktop computers, mobile phones, and tablet devices.

In addition to introducing its PlayRGS (remote game server) solution and PlayCasino content, IGT provides Svenska Spel with its PlayPoker (online poker), INTELLIGEN™ VLT (Video Lottery Terminal) central system, VLTs and content, as well as land-based casino cabinets and content. IGT also recently announced the introduction of IGTPay cashless technology for VLTs operated by Svenska Spel.

IGT PlayDigital's PlayRGS solution powers sites for more than 100 customers around the globe for both lottery and commercial operators. In addition to Svenska Spel, IGT supplies its PlayRGS solution to World Lottery Association (WLA) customers including Norsk Tipping in Norway, Veikkaus in Finland, Loterie Nationale in Belgium, and Lottomatica in Italy. IGT also supplies PlayRGS to Canadian members Loto Québec, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, and the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. In addition, IGT supplies Danske Spil in Denmark with its PlayRGS solution through a third party.

