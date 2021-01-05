Iguanas won’t like the next cold fronts this week in Florida. And you might need churros

Howard Cohen

Florida’s current cold front gave most everyone from Miami to Tallahassee a cool start Tuesday, and Wednesday morning will be even chillier across the state.

Then, another front arrives late Friday to bring the temperatures down again.

But we’re talking 50s, with wind chill in the 40s in South Florida Wednesday morning. And expect the upper 30s in the Panhandle and Gainesville area and upper 40s in Central Florida and Orlando, say local forecasters, including NBC6’s Ryan Phillips, CBS4’s Lissette Gonzalez and the National Weather Service.

After Wednesday’s chill, temperatures will remain mild, creeping up to 62 degrees Friday morning in Miami, 70 in Key West and 42 in Tallahassee.

Then the next cold front comes through later Friday. Saturday morning should see lows of 56 degrees in South Florida, 64 in Key West, the upper 40s in Bradenton and Orlando, and 37 in Tallahassee and North Florida, Phillips said.

We’ve seen these kind of temperatures a lot in the past month. We’ve got this, right? The 50s in Miami and 30s in Gainesville? Nothing a hit of hot chocolate or a plate of churros can’t burn off, right? Our iguanas clinging precariously in the tree branches may beg to differ, of course.

The National Weather Service in Miami says Wednesday’s and Thursday’s highs should be between 65 and 71 degrees, and about the same in Bradenton and Orlando. Tallahassee will hit about 62 degrees.

Then that second cold front of the week moves through, but not with a lot of rain in the forecast. There’s just about 10% to 20% chance Thursday in South Florida, the Keys and Orlando — higher in North Florida to about 40% to 60%.

