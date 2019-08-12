iHealth: The Future of Mass Health Data

This article was first published by MyWallSt. Find out more about MyWallSt's market-beating investing services now!

In January, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook boldly stated that the iPhone maker's greatest contribution to mankind would be its health-related services. A bold claim, but one which seems to resonate with other tech companies, too.

It is no secret that the healthcare situation in the U.S. lags behind other developed countries due to lack of coverage, administrative issues, and primary care shortages. However, big tech is looking to change this, as U.S. health spending represents a huge opportunity for them, having totaled $3.7 trillion in 2018 alone.

The word Healthcare spelled out in letter tiles, next to a fern leaf. More

Image source: Unsplash.

In July, the Big Four, Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) met in Washington, D.C., with representatives from some of the biggest healthcare providers in the country. Spokespeople confirmed that they had committed to helping consumers gain access to their medical claims information via cloud networks of their choosing, such as Apple's Health app. Some of the real-world applications being tested include fraud detection and aiding consumers avoid paying erroneous bills.

Amazon

Amazon has made its healthcare ambitions clear for quite some time now, including its Haven project to provide free healthcare. In 2014, it completed a deal with Cardinal Health, which now sees it distributing medical supplies to providers in over 40 states. Behind the cost of labor, medical supplies are the biggest moneymaker in the medical business, and Amazon has been building its distribution expertise for five years now.

In June 2018, Amazon further solidified its healthcare intentions with its Grand Challenge group working on both medical records and cancer research. Amazon's ambitions were helped further with its acquisition of PillPack, which gives the company mail-order licences in all 50 states and is compatible with Medicare plans. This move would allow the e-commerce giant to expand quickly in healthcare by disrupting the $560 billion pharmaceutical industry.

With over 100 million Amazon Prime members, experience, and a successful cloud computing network with Amazon Web Services, Amazon could well be a driving force behind big tech's move into the health sector.

Apple

With Apple increasing its services spending and moving away from retail, healthcare has become a viable and profitable route for the tech giant. Apple cut a substantial slice of the healthcare pie for itself when it secured one of the Food and Drug Administration's nine coveted spots in the Digital Health Software Precertification Program. Apple was approved to this program as the FDA saw the importance of digital health and was impressed by Apple's robustness and quality control protocols, which made the company ideal for pioneering healthcare innovation.

The outcome of this membership has seen Apple move in on developing blood pressure monitors for the Apple Watch, as well as delving into the possibility of diabetes management through a contactless means of sampling blood. In 2017, Apple successfully partnered with Stanford Medicine to also use the Apple Watch's heart rate sensors to help track life-threatening heart conditions.