iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse iHeartMedia, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IHRT) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. iHeartMedia, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. On 31 December 2022, the US$850m market-cap company posted a loss of US$265m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is iHeartMedia's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 7 of the American Media analysts is that iHeartMedia is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$67m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 67% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of iHeartMedia's upcoming projects, but, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. iHeartMedia currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

