iHeartRadio Joins Global Citizen for “Stand Up for Ukraine” to Aid Millions of Displaced Ukrainian Refugee

NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /3BL Media/ - iHeartMedia is joining forces with Global Citizen and “Stand Up for Ukraine” -- a campaign that seeks to mobilize billions of dollars to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and in neighboring countries -- to drive opportunities for iHeartRadio listeners to take action and contribute to the global campaign.

Ukraine president Zelenskyy recently appealed to the international community on behalf of his citizens who have been displaced and injured by the invasion, saying, “On April 9, the biggest online event ‘Social Media Rally’ will support people who were forced to flee Ukraine. I'm inviting everybody: musicians, actors, athletes, businessmen, politicians, everybody. Everyone who wants to join this movement and ‘Stand Up for Ukraine.’”

iHeartMedia is a longstanding partner of Global Citizen, who has played a leading role, along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in organizing an April 9 “Stand Up for Ukraine” pledging summit to help mobilize funding to support humanitarian efforts for Ukraine, and to show support to refugees everywhere. Hundreds of world-renowned artists, athletes, entertainers and advocates have pledged to join the global social rally and urge world leaders to commit to aiding refugees. iHeartRadio will be sharing special calls to action and PSAs, and will amplify artists who will be posting unique performance content on their social channels in support of “Stand Up for Ukraine.”

“Millions of Ukrainian families have been displaced from their country and are currently living in the cold without food and shelter. They need our help now”, said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia “iHeart is asking all of our listeners, employees and personalities to join some of the world’s biggest musicians and entertainers to use their voices to advocate for the people of Ukraine and call on world leaders to mobilize urgent refugee relief and humanitarian aid as soon as possible."

"We are so grateful to iHeartMedia for the support they are giving to Stand Up for Ukraine. We are thankful they are encouraging their audiences to support Ukrainian refugees. Now is the time for us to use our voice to call on world leaders to commit the billions needed to address this humanitarian crisis. We hope to see major financial pledges come out of this weekend's summit” said Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen.

iHeartRadio listeners are urged to join this social media rally by visiting www.forukraine.com and taking action to call on governments and businesses to pledge the billions that the refugee relief effort so urgently needs.

For more information about “Stand Up for Ukraine,” visit www.forukraine.com.

