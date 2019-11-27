How IHG’s Latest Regional Revamp Is Rankling Asia Hotel Owners

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) two years ago carved out a mega operating region. Instead of the usual Asia/Middle East/Africa (AMEA), the global hotel industry saw the astonishing birth of a Europe/Middle East/Asia/Africa (EMEAA) area. A new CEO to oversee the four business units under the ginormous region, Kenneth Macpherson, was appointed, based in London.

Asian owners were livid, reading the move as a downsizing of the chain’s Asia regional in Singapore. They also rued that the solid relationship built over the years with the Asian team led by CEO Jan Smits, who quit, would be diluted.

The only consolation for owners was a familiar face in Clarence Tan, who succeeded Smits in Singapore, albeit in a smaller role as managing director of Southeast Asia and Korea. Tan has served the Asian office for 16 years.

But now tongues are wagging again among some Asian owners, which received a letter from the chain informing them that Tan is being replaced by a development person. What’s more, there’s a structure change that will soon place the responsibility for development on the managing directors of the four business units across Europe/Middle East/Asia/Africa.

“This is a natural next step that gives our MDs (managing directors) end-to-end accountability for their business unit and will also give our vice presidents of development greater accountability for growth,” said Macpherson in a letter to owners that was obtained by Skift.

Traditionally vice presidents of development would report to a global development chief and not the CEO or managing director of the region. Usually, the CEO or managing director does not have development responsibility, except to assist in the relationship process. Their functions include operations, brands, sales and marketing, loyalty, communications, legal, revenue management, finance, human resources and information technology for the region they oversee.

Some Asian owners could not help but wonder: Is InterContinental Hotels Group putting pipeline growth over the performance growth of their properties?

The latest change made by the chain also points to the possibility of other global chains re-strategizing their regional operations as a result of current or expected slower business activity and growth relative to their share value/returns, according to hospitality consultants contacted by Skift.

Risks of the Untraditional

Effective February 1, 2020, InterContinental Hotels Group is removing the role of the chief development officer for Europe/Middle East/Asia/Africa, held by Rajit Sukumaran, who will replace Tan as managing director of Southeast Asia and Korea. The vice presidents of development who currently report to him will report to the respective MDs of the business units.

There’s no change in the other three MDs for Europe, Middle East and Africa. “The risk of having these MDs being accountable for development is that they may not be fully switched on to how development works,” said a hotel consultant who does not wish to be identified. “On the other hand, Rajit does know how development works. The question is whether he’s fully switched on to how operations work.”

InterContinental Hotels Group surely recognizes this, as it has created a new position, vice president operations for Southeast Asia and Korea reporting to Sukumaran, which will be held by Vivek Bhalla, currently head of South West Asia based in India. Bhalla’s replacement will be announced in due course.

But Michael Evanoff, chairman, Marlborough Hospitality Services, a Singapore-based company that provides legal services to the hospitality industry, sees a huge advantage in the new reporting line.

“Prospective investors can be impatient, and they certainly don’t want to wait months to get answers. Also, investors are not happy when their senior negotiators are told by the regional development person that he or she cannot commit even to minor concessions ‘without head office approval.’

“I should also say that if a chain’s development process proves to be overly bureaucratic, prospective owners will be afraid that operational issues will be dealt with in the same way,” he said.

Nevertheless, he admits there are risks. “Persons responsible for development are often rewarded on the basis of properties or rooms added, and thus there could be a tendency to compromise on terms and conditions such as fee levels, contract duration, termination rights, performance guarantees, and the like. Accordingly, to the extent that more latitude is given to regional offices, I am sure that there will be very strict guidelines, and that any deviation from the guidelines would require head office approval.”