IHH Healthcare Berhad Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

IHH Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:IHH) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 3.5% to RM5.79 in the week after its latest third-quarter results. Statutory earnings per share fell badly short of expectations, coming in at RM0.028, some 42% below analyst forecasts, although revenues were okay, approximately in line with analyst estimates at RM4.6b. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Following the latest results, IHH Healthcare Berhad's 21 analysts are now forecasting revenues of RM18.9b in 2023. This would be an okay 7.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to rise 4.8% to RM0.21. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of RM19.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.21 in 2023. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at RM7.30, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values IHH Healthcare Berhad at RM7.96 per share, while the most bearish prices it at RM6.38. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that IHH Healthcare Berhad's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 5.6% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 10% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 6.4% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while IHH Healthcare Berhad's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for IHH Healthcare Berhad. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target held steady at RM7.30, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple IHH Healthcare Berhad analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You can also view our analysis of IHH Healthcare Berhad's balance sheet, and whether we think IHH Healthcare Berhad is carrying too much debt, for free on our platform here.

