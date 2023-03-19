IHH Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:IHH) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

IHH Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:IHH) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 28th of April to MYR0.07. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 1.2%.

IHH Healthcare Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Based on the last payment, IHH Healthcare Berhad was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 47.2%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 32% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

IHH Healthcare Berhad Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that IHH Healthcare Berhad has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.02 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.07. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

IHH Healthcare Berhad Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that IHH Healthcare Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 8.5% a year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

We Really Like IHH Healthcare Berhad's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that IHH Healthcare Berhad is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 21 IHH Healthcare Berhad analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

