Ihnat warns of ongoing threat after Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy system

Russian invasion forces launched a daring attack on critical infrastructure targets in Ukraine in the early hours of Sept. 21, with officials warning that the Kremlin may again attempt to attack critical civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

It appears their focus on fuel and energy sector facilities will persist as the heating season approaches, Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, said during a briefing on Sept. 21.

He referred to reports from energy experts, which indicated that the aggressor had already targeted key energy facilities in previous attacks. Notably, the Kremenchuk oil refinery in Poltava Oblast had been one of the facilities targeted by the Russians.

“It is reasonable to assume that fuel and energy sector facilities will remain in the crosshairs of the enemy,” Ihnat said.

“We must prepare for this eventuality, particularly with the heating season on the horizon. The enemy may persist in its plans to target these vital installations, alongside their military objectives.”

He also commented on the results of the Ukrainian air defense’s work during the overnight Russian attack.

“Today, we achieved commendable results in our air defense operations. Out of 43 missiles fired, intercepting 36 represents a remarkable outcome in air defense efforts.”

“This is especially noteworthy considering that the enemy launched multiple waves of attacks from various directions and regions. Air defense operations were actively conducted in at least six different regions,” Ihnat said.

Russia launched multiple waves of attacks on Ukraine overnight on Sept. 21 in what is possibly the most massive missile assault in recent times. There were impacts in Lviv, Rivne, Kherson, Kharkiv and Cherkasy oblasts.

Ukrainian air defense forces successfully intercepted 36 out of 43 of the Russian missiles. An air raid alarm sounded across all oblasts as the missile launches occurred rapidly, with projectiles entering Ukrainian airspace from various directions and executing constant maneuvers.

In Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district, debris from shot down Russian missiles inflicted damage upon a dormitory building, resulting in injuries, including a 16-year-old girl, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko confirmed.

“The medics are hospitalizing a 16-year-old girl with an acute stress reaction,” the mayor said.

Additionally, a gas pipeline near the dormitory building sustained damage.

