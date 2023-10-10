Ihnat warns Russia could overwhelm Ukraine’s air defenses, as Hamas did in Israel

Russia could overwhelm Ukraine’s air defenses as the Palestinian Hamas militant group did in Israel, though not through firing thousands of missiles, but by depleting Ukraine’s air defense ammunition, a Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson has said.

When considering the possibility of air defenses being depleted in Ukraine, it is crucial to take into account the size of the territories that come under attack, Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, said on Ukrainian national television on Oct. 10.

He was drawing parallels between Russia’s widespread missile strikes on Ukraine and the concentrated missile and rocket attacks by Hamas that were experienced by Israel on Oct. 7.

Ihnat pointed to the significant distinctions in the land areas of Ukraine and Israel.

Read also:

“(While) Israel is roughly equivalent (in size) to a single Ukrainian oblast, thousands of aerial attack assets can typically be deployed there. This encompasses not only missiles but also various types of UAVs, and possibly some rockets,” he said.

HE said that any air defense system might be overwhelmed during such massive aerial assaults.

“The (Israeli) Iron Dome (air defense system) is undeniably an impressive system capable of intercepting even the enemy’s ballistic missiles,” Ihnat said. “However, when confronted with a massive barrage of thousands of projectiles, it becomes evident that intercepting everything may not be feasible.”

He also stressed that Ukraine’s territory is larger, leading to a more dispersed air defense network.

“While the enemy is targeting and attempting to strike specific targets, the depletion of our air defense resources also occurs. This encompasses the expenditure of ammunition when countering these threats, and the enemy is well aware of this,” Ihnat concluded.

War in Israel – What is known

Large-scale hostilities in Israel began on Oct. 7. From the early morning, Hamas repeatedly targeted the country with thousands of rockets and missiles. Armed Palestinian militants then invaded southern Israel, killing people and taking hostages.

As a result, nearly 1,000 people have lost their lives in Israel. Over 100 are thought to have been taken hostage by Palestinian militants, and video evidence shows some of the hostages have since been murdered.

Read also: Zelenskyy draws parallels between Ukraine and Israel in address to NATO

It was revealed on Oct. 8 that Palestinian militants on Oct. 7 may have killed approximately 260 people at an electronic music festival near the Kibbutz Re’im, 30 kilometers from the Gaza Strip. Efforts are currently underway to identify the bodies of the murdered festival goers.

In response to the Hamas attack, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Swords of Iron, striking the Gaza Strip. During the night of Oct. 8, Israel announced the restoration of control over the majority of the populated areas that had been penetrated by Palestinian militants.

Israel’s Cabinet declared a state of war for the first time since 1973, and the country’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has warned that the war would be long and challenging.

On Oct. 9, the Israeli military managed to regain control of all the towns on the border with the Gaza Strip, but Hamas militants may still be there. The Israeli army launched an offensive.

Later, on Oct. 9, the Israeli Defense Forces announced that they were completing the clearing of the south of the country from Hamas units.

So far, two Ukrainian women have been reported dead. Reports that three more Ukrainian citizens have been killed in the Gaza Strip are being verified.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine