IHOP is giving away free pancakes. Here’s when and what to know

IHOP is treating fans to free pancakes on National Pancake Day.

On Tuesday, Feb. 13, customers can get a free short stack of IHOP’s buttermilk pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time at participating restaurants nationwide when they dine in, according to the restaurant chain.

No purchase is necessary, although a $1 donation is required at locations in New York and New Jersey.

Short stacks come with three pancakes and are limited to one per guest, according to a news release. Hours may vary by location, so IHOP encourages pancake lovers to double check before heading to their local restaurant.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

The annual event comes during IHOP’s Month of Giving, the release said. The restaurant chain teamed up with Feeding America to help communities across the U.S. fight food insecurity.

Customers can donate $1, $2 or $3 to benefit the nationwide effort.

“Our restaurants and franchisees are integral parts of their local communities, ... helping them access the food they need to achieve long-term food security,” Kieran Donahue, chief marketing officer for IHOP, said in the release.

Find your nearest IHOP here.

