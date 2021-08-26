Mimosa with breakfast? IHOP is testing an alcohol menu with beer, wine and champagne at select locations

IHOP is testing the "Bubbles, Wine & Brews" menu at select California and New Mexico locations and has plans to expand to more states.

You might be able to have a mimosa with your next IHOP order of pancakes or a beer with a burger.

The International House of Pancakes is branching out from its signature breakfast items with a new alcoholic beverages menu at select locations in New Mexico and California.

IHOP’s “Bubbles, Wine & Brews” menu was introduced at three select restaurants in San Diego and New Mexico earlier this month, and there are plans to expand to New York, Rhode Island, Maryland, Ohio and additional states in the coming months, according to a news release.

The menu has mimosas and wines from Barefoot by the glass and beer from Bud Light, Blue Moon and Corona.

►Krispy Kreme COVID vaccine promotion: Krispy Kreme adds heart donuts to COVID vaccine deal for a limited time. How to get two free donuts.

►'Most provocative beverage yet': Who asked for this? We don't know. But Flamin' Hot Mountain Dew is here anyway.

During the test, local restaurants may "feature locally brewed beer and wines for a curated, local taste of the region," IHOP said, noting the menu is available for dine-in only and prices vary by location.

IHOP President Jay Johns said in a statement that a company survey of 1,000 adults in July showed this was the "perfect time" to launch an alcohol beverage menu and "gauge excitement about these new offerings."

Johns said the survey found 66% of recent customers and 58% of customers ages 21-34 "have been craving an alcoholic beverage" to go with their IHOP meal.

“As we continue to focus and expand on our daytime and evening menu options, adult beverages offer a terrific innovation and evolution to enjoy IHOP for every occasion,” Johns said.

Last fall, IHOP introduced "IHOPPY Hour," a happy hour that lasted eight hours. Alcohol was not a part of the special menu.

IHOP menu pairings

IHOP offered a few menu pairings recommended by its culinary team:

Barefoot Bubbly Mimosa with IHOP's Original French Toast

Barefoot Chardonnay with IHOP’s Southwest Chicken Burrito or Bowl

IHOP’s Sirloin Steak Tips with Barefoot’s Cabernet Sauvignon

Corona Extra with IHOP’s Spicy Poblano Omelette

Follow Leah Romero on Twitter: @rromero_leah.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: IHOP tests beer, wine, champagne with alcohol menu in some restaurants