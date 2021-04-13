IHOP releases Bacon Obsession Menu with Maple Bacon Milkshake, Oreo ‘N Bacon Waffle Sundae and more

Bacon lovers, take note. IHOP has a new way to meet your cravings, and it's more than a side of new, thicker bacon.

IHOP introduces a new “Bacon Obsession” menu Tuesday with a steakhouse premium bacon with a maple glaze and limited menu items like Steakhouse Premium Bacon Burger, Candied Bacon Pancakes and a Maple Bacon Milkshake, the company shared exclusively with USA TODAY.

Bacon already is one of chain’s most popular breakfast proteins and more than 50% of customers have bacon with their orders, IHOP President Jay Johns said in an interview, noting the new bacon is five times thicker than the company's regular bacon.

"People love bacon and I think they're going to love this bigger, thicker, more juicy crunchy bacon even more," Johns said.

The special menu is available through June 13 and also features the Steakhouse Premium Bacon "BreakFEAST" combo ($10.99), Steakhouse BLT ($10), Oreo ‘N Bacon Waffle Sundae ($4.99) and the Bacon Lovers Combo ($5 to $6), available only on weekdays. Prices vary by location.

“We like to take cravable and familiar flavors and kind of flip their expectations and get the guests to try something a little different,” Johns said. “A bacon milkshake may sound a little odd, but I bet, at one point, a peanut butter and jelly sandwich sounded odd to someone until they tried it.”

IHOP's new Bacon Obsession menu will be available through June 13.

All of the items are available for dining in and takeout except for the Oreo ‘N Bacon Waffle Sundae, which Johns says is recommended to eat in restaurants because it might not travel well.

IHOP is not the first restaurant to serve up a bacon shake or dessert.

In 2012, Jack in the Box had a limited Bacon Shake, and a year earlier, Denny’s had a Maple Bacon Sundae as part of its Baconalia festival.

Free pancakes in April

For the month of April, IHOP is running its National Pancake Day promotion, which was flipped from a one-day event to monthlong promotion amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who joined the MyHOP email club by March 31 got coupons for free short stack buttermilk pancakes, but there's still an offer for those who didn't sign up.

Through April 30 and with a minimum $10 purchase, get a free short stack with a coupon at IHOP.com, which is code NPDIOU for orders on the website and mobile app. Learn more at www.ihop.com/national-pancake-day.

Prices vary by location, but a short stack costs an average of $6.45.

