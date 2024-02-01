IHOPKC founder ‘more likely than not’ engaged in clergy misconduct, investigation finds

International House of Prayer-Kansas City founder Mike Bickle “more likely than not” engaged in inappropriate behavior that included sexual contact and clergy misconduct, according to the findings of an investigation.

That behavior was “an abuse of power for a person in a position of trust and leadership,” a report of the findings, released Wednesday, said. The report gives Bickle’s full name in the introduction and then mentions him by his initials throughout.

The investigation, conducted by Rosalee McNamara of the Lathrop GPM law firm, was commissioned by IHOPKC in December to look into sex abuse allegations against Bickle that surfaced in October. Though IHOPKC called it a third-party investigation, critics — including those supporting Bickle’s accusers, who have become known as the “advocate group” — questioned whether it would be truly independent.

“The evidence is clear that MB has publicly admitted that 20 plus years ago he ‘sinned by engaging in inappropriate behavior. My moral failures were real,’” the report said, referring to a public admission Bickle posted Dec. 12 on X, formerly Twitter.

But the report said Bickle also admitted to inappropriate contact on three occasions with another woman connected to IHOPKC.

“He described the contact as ‘consensual sexual contact that involved her touching me but not me touching her,’” McNamara wrote in the seven-page report. “He said they both agreed it was wrong and the conduct stopped. MB’s account and the account of the individual are very similar, including that it occurred in 2002 to 2003, and I find the individual’s account credible.”

Regarding Bickle’s primary accuser, known as Jane Doe, the report said: “MB admitted that ‘over 25 years ago, prior to the [May 7, 1999] formation of IHOP, I recall five occasions where I engaged in inappropriate behavior with [her] (which includes two occasions when we kissed). We both repented and agreed that those actions were wrong. Our friendship has been entirely appropriate for decades, over which time I have received dozens of friendly emails from [her] …’”

The report said the dates of the incidents “would make her 19-20 and him in his 40’s at the time of the contact.”

Some women who were identified by the advocate group by their initials or other means as also being Jane Does — those alleged “to have been in an inappropriate relationship with MB or to have been subjected to inappropriate conduct by MB” — denied they were victims, the report said.

McNamara said she spoke with four of those women.

“Each of these women, without exception, was very credible, assertive, and cooperative in the interviews,” she wrote. “… Although they indicated they did not like discussing personal circumstances — in some cases traumatic personal circumstances — unrelated to MB or IHOP that may have explained why they were among those identified as ‘Jane Does,’ they were very forthcoming to me about the circumstances they had to deal with in their personal lives.”

The women, McNamara said, “clearly were not happy about hearsay and rumors suggesting that they were victims or in any way subject to abuse or inappropriate treatment (whether sexual, physical, emotional, spiritual, clergy/member/churchgoer, or any other form of abuse or mistreatment by MB or others connected with IHOP).”

“Each expressed concern about being ‘harassed’ or intimidated by others who they said tried to get them to acknowledge that they were victims of such conduct or attempted conduct,” the report said. “Each emphatically and persuasively denied that any inappropriate conduct, attempts at inappropriate conduct, or any relationship or conduct other than an appropriate, professional relationship and conduct occurred. I have not seen evidence inconsistent with their accounts.”

‘Time for disarmament’

IHOPKC spokesman Eric Volz responded to the report in a social media post early Wednesday evening.

“Upon learning of that second Jane Doe, IHOPKC promptly announced its decision on December 22, to formally separate from Mike Bickle,” Volz said. “And to be clear, this Jane Doe came directly to IHOPKC leadership, and she was immediately referred to Miss McNamara.”

He said that “regardless of today’s findings, or any outside pressure,” Kurt Fuller, IHOPKC’s acting executive director, and other leaders “have been paying attention and are fully committed to making sure this never happens again.”

“They are working tirelessly to implement organizational changes and improvements that have become evident during this crisis,” Volz said. “And we are encouraged by a new development. IHOPKC has opened a line of communication to the advocate group to entertain the idea of a commission of mutually agreed upon, well respected outside leaders in the body of Christ.”

He said the commission would serve as independent overseers “to evaluate this matter and provide direction on the proper subsequent actions” and “receive any new information that comes to light.”

“The talks are preliminary, but things look promising,” Volz said. “We know this report, the lawyers and even the commission are not the full answer to this crisis. They are essential tools to steward a process, but they don’t have the ability to bring the relief and healing that I believe will ultimately take place.

“There are sides to this right now; the concrete feels like it is hardened, heels are dug in.”

“The good news is that the primary stakeholders in this crisis are all Godly and righteous men and women, lovers of Jesus,” he added. “So it’s time for disarmament. For all sides to come together in humility and love.”

Some members of the advocate group said late Wednesday that they needed to study the report before responding. Some people who have been critical of IHOPKC on social media in recent weeks said it was a positive move.

“This is a start,” one posted on X. “Not nearly enough, but it is definitely a different tone and direction.”

Others said the investigation was worthless.

“Absolute trash,” best-selling author and preacher Joel Richardson posted on X Wednesday night. “Based on numerous conversations I have had with very credible witnesses, the report addresses maybe 5% of the things Mike Bickle is (allegedly) guilty of. … Sadly, the lies, cover ups, and abuse extend far beyond Mike. Until there is an actual third party investigation, the full truth will continue to be concealed.”







‘Rabbit holes’ and ‘moving goalposts’

McNamara said her report “provides a summary of the information gathered in this investigation, the investigation process, and witness interviews and documentation.” She added that it was based on interviews of numerous individuals, a “review of the documents provided by various witnesses and others” and a review “of additional background materials and independent researchers.”

She noted that “there has been a great degree of speculation in this matter, including about individuals identified in various forums.”

“Much inaccurate information has been circulated,” she said, “and accurate information has sometimes been difficult to ascertain because of what witnesses have described as ‘rabbit holes’ and ‘moving goalposts.’”

IHOPKC, a 24/7 global prayer movement, has been in turmoil since the allegations against Bickle surfaced in late October. The allegations were presented to IHOPKC leaders on Oct. 24 by former leaders who described the incidents as “clergy sexual abuse” and said they found the allegations “to be credible and long-standing.”

But on Nov. 15, IHOPKC leaders released a report of their initial findings involving the case, discounting some of the allegations.

Bickle, 68, issued his first public statement on the allegations on Dec. 12, admitting that he had “sinned” and “my moral failures were real.” But he was vague on details. In the lengthy note posted on X, Bickle said his “inappropriate behavior” occurred more than 20 years ago, but he did not admit to engaging in any sexual misconduct.

On Nov. 30, The Roys Report, a Christian media outlet, published an online story featuring an interview with the primary Jane Doe. She said that Bickle sexually abused her from 1996 to 1999, starting when she was 19 and he was 42. She said Bickle told her repeatedly that God had spoken to him, saying his wife was going to die and that they would then be married. She said that during that time, Bickle gave her a key to his office, put her up in an apartment and had sexual interactions with her.

On Dec. 22, IHOPKC announced that it was “immediately, formally and permanently” separating from Bickle, saying it had confirmed “a level of inappropriate behavior” on his part.

In that same announcement, IHOPKC revealed that Stuart Greaves had resigned as executive director. And on Jan. 3, IHOPKC announced that longtime leader David Sliker was leaving his position as president of IHOP University and stepping down from the ministry’s leadership team.

At odds over investigation

IHOPKC leaders and the advocate group have been at odds about a third-party investigation since the allegations were made public. IHOPKC originally hired the Stinson LLP law firm to investigate but quickly reversed that decision after critics questioned whether it could be impartial. Then it hired Audrey Manito, an attorney with close ties to IHOPKC, to conduct interviews with those alleging abuse.

When that action was heavily criticized, IHOPKC hired the Lathrop firm to conduct the outside investigation. But the alleged victims and advocate group declined to talk to McNamara, saying her firm couldn’t be impartial because it also has represented defendants in sex abuse cases.

The advocate group said it proposed having two co-equal investigators, but negotiations fell apart last week after the group released a series of explosive videos that included members discussing the allegations against Bickle and how they said current leadership was mishandling the issue. In response, IHOPKC’s Fuller announced that “I no longer need the unsolicited outside advice of people who have no authority here.”

McNamara said in her report that she was asked by IHOPKC in December “to investigate allegations of sexual and clergy misconduct by Mike Bickle …” She said she had never represented IHOPKC before “and, to my knowledge, neither has anyone in my firm.” She added that “while I have investigated other clergy abuse allegations, I have never been involved in the defense of such cases.”

Among those interviewed for the investigation, the report said, were some IHOPKC senior leaders and staff, current and former IHOP constituents, Forerunner Church members and those in the prayer room community. Many witnesses were interviewed multiple times, it said, to test truthfulness and obtain additional information as more details and allegations emerged. McNamara said she also reviewed documents including emails, letters, texts, social media posts and videos.

McNamara said she was declined an interview with the primary Jane Doe and that “despite attempts to do so, I have not been able to interview some others who may be Jane Does.” Members of the advocate group did not return her calls or emails, she said.

She added that she also was not permitted by Bickle or his attorney, Pat McInerney, to interview Bickle directly but was allowed to submit written questions to Bickle, and he responded to them.

Bickle and his wife both stated that she was the one who told him on several occasions that she believed she would die young, the report said.

“He said that he shared this comment with (the primary) Jane Doe and regrets doing so,” it said. “He stated that he did not tell anyone his wife was going to die and he would be with them or married to them.”

Members of the advocate group, however, have said that comment was one that Bickle said to other women over the years as well.

Some called him ‘quirky’

Some witnesses, the report said, described Bickle as “quirky.”

“One witness who said MB was ‘quirky’ said he sometimes called female members of the close-knit MB team ‘my girls’; tousled men’s and women’s hair; and bumped shoulders with men, and that based on observation these things were done in a playful manner and not with ill intent or intent for it to lead to anything inappropriate,” the report said. “By some, hair tousling or a touching on the back was sometimes seen as odd or not appreciated.”

Some of those interviewed said that Bickle’s description of certain occurrences “has not always been consistent or candid,” according to the report. And it said some commented that the primary Jane Doe’s account of incidents involving Bickle had “not been consistent” and had “grown” over time.

“These observations include those from people close to her in whom she confided and shared her dreams of prominent positions she would hold,” it said. “One witness said this was not reported to diminish what happened to any victims, but in furtherance to find the truth.”

McNamara wrote that members of the advocate group had stated that their goal is for Bickle to repent and to ensure that such conduct never occurs again, “including preachings and prophecies that may discourage individuals from reporting inappropriate conduct.”

But others, she wrote, have said that “many people, including former senior leaders who are now members of the AG (advocate group), knew many things and did not deal with them promptly at the time.”

One witness, according to the report, said “that a former senior leader said words to the effect that he didn’t want to be on MB’s bad side.”

McNamara noted that the report was being issued with the understanding that if those who declined to be interviewed or others have further information or evidence, “it will be considered once they provide it.”

“As has previously been requested, anyone who may be a victim of any inappropriate conduct or attempted conduct is encouraged to contact me, and I pledge to investigate further,” she said. “I am committed to continue to obtain all relevant facts and to reach the truth, as I have been asked to do.”