IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS) About To Shift From Loss To Profit

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse IHS Holding Limited's (NYSE:IHS) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. IHS Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops shared telecommunications infrastructure in Africa, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East. With the latest financial year loss of US$26m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$279m, the US$2.3b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on IHS Holding's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

IHS Holding is bordering on breakeven, according to the 7 American Telecom analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$149m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 50%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of IHS Holding's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. IHS Holding currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

