IHS Holding (NYSE:IHS) investors are sitting on a loss of 57% if they invested a year ago

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. And there's no doubt that IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS) stock has had a really bad year. To wit the share price is down 57% in that time. IHS Holding hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 14% in a month.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

See our latest analysis for IHS Holding

IHS Holding isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

IHS Holding grew its revenue by 21% over the last year. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 57% in that time. It is of course possible that the business will still deliver strong growth, it will just take longer than expected to do it. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Take a more thorough look at IHS Holding's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We doubt IHS Holding shareholders are happy with the loss of 57% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 23%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 5.0%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). You could get a better understanding of IHS Holding's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Story continues

Of course IHS Holding may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here