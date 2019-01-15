IHS Markit (INFO) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, IHS Markit's revenues and earnings increased year over year.

IHS Markit Ltd. INFO reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 results, (ended Nov 30, 2018) adjusted earnings per share of 57 cents beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents. Earnings increased 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

How Was the Estimate Revision Trend?

Investors should note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 earnings remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

The company also has an impressive earnings history having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters with an average positive surprise of 5.7%.

Revenues Higher Than Expected

IHS Markit recorded revenues of $1.07 billion which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 billion. Revenues compared favorably with the year-ago figure of $944.7 million.

Key Stats to Note: IHS Markit provided its fiscal 2019 guidance. Revenues are expected in the range of $4.425 billion to $4.500 billion, including organic growth of 6% to 7% (including Ipreo).

Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. Adjusted EPS is anticipated in the range of $2.52 to $2.57.

Zacks Rank: Currently, IHS Markit has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) but that could change following the company's earnings report which was just released.

