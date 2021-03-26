IHS Markit Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

- By GF Value





The stock of IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $98.57 per share and the market cap of $39.3 billion, IHS Markit stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for IHS Markit is shown in the chart below.





Because IHS Markit is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 7.3% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 4.77% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. IHS Markit has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.03, which which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Business Services industry. The overall financial strength of IHS Markit is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of IHS Markit is poor. This is the debt and cash of IHS Markit over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. IHS Markit has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $4.3 billion and earnings of $1.34 a share. Its operating margin of 23.76% better than 92% of the companies in Business Services industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks IHS Markit's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of IHS Markit over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of IHS Markit is 7.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Business Services industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 20.3%, which ranks better than 76% of the companies in Business Services industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, IHS Markit's return on invested capital is 5.87, and its cost of capital is 5.95. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of IHS Markit is shown below:

In conclusion, IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO, 30-year Financials) stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 76% of the companies in Business Services industry. To learn more about IHS Markit stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here. To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

