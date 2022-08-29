iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) insiders have significant skin in the game with 69% ownership

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Every investor in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 69% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

So, insiders of iHuman have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about iHuman.

Check out our latest analysis for iHuman

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About iHuman?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that iHuman does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of iHuman, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in iHuman. Yufeng Chi is currently the company's largest shareholder with 54% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. Arisaig Partners (Asia) Pte Ltd. is the second largest shareholder owning 9.7% of common stock, and Liang Tian holds about 6.0% of the company stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Peng Dai directly holds 6.0% of the total shares outstanding.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of iHuman

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of iHuman Inc.. This gives them effective control of the company. That means they own US$81m worth of shares in the US$117m company. That's quite meaningful. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 18% stake in iHuman. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.

I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow, for free.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Southwest Airlines Co. ( NYSE:LUV ). The company's stock...

  • Singapore says retail investors 'irrationally oblivious' to crypto risks, plans tougher rules

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore is planning to roll out new regulations that will make it more difficult for retail investors to trade cryptocurrencies at a time when they seem to be "irrationally oblivious" about the risks, its central bank chief said. Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), said at an event on Monday that despite warnings and measures, surveys show that consumers are increasingly trading in cryptocurrencies globally, not just in Singapore, attracted by the prospect of sharp price increases. "They seem to be irrationally oblivious about the risks of cryptocurrency trading," he said.

  • Daniel Radcliffe Plays “Weird Al” Yankovic in Trailer for “Unexaggerated” Biopic: Watch

    WEIRD: The 'Weird Al' Yankovic Story will debut in November. Daniel Radcliffe Plays “Weird Al” Yankovic in Trailer for “Unexaggerated” Biopic: Watch Alex Young

  • Canoo, the EV startup that scored a deal with the world’s largest retailer, is a mess under the hood

    A new Fortune report finds the Bentonville, Arkansas-based startup is "floundering to an extreme degree,” even with a Walmart deal.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at These Prices

    If a 6%-plus yield sounds good to you, then you'll want to jump on these two energy stocks while you still can.

  • 3 Monster Blue Chip Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting With Passive Income Potential

    One of the simplest ways to compound wealth over time is by investing in quality companies in growing industries. Large companies like Deere (NYSE: DE), Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR), and Eaton (NYSE: ETN) may not pay the highest dividends. Long-term investors care less about what a stock's dividend yield is today and more about the company's relevance and prospects.

  • 3 top dividend stocks from Goldman Sachs — nail down an inflation-fighting yield as high as 13.3%

    A potential safe haven in a volatile market.

  • Are We in a New Bull Market or a Bear Market Bounce? Here's What History Shows

    Most investors consider stocks to be in a bear market when they're down at least 20% from the most recent high. Are we in a new bull market or just a bear market bounce? Prior to this year's sell-off, the most recent bear market occurred in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 81% and 90% That Billionaires Keep Buying

    Have you noticed there are some beaten-down growth stocks that appear more valuable than the market gives them credit for? Steven Cohen of Point 72 Asset Management and James Simons of Renaissance Technologies have been buying up shares of some growth stocks that peaked last year and have been beaten mercilessly ever since. James Simons of Renaissance Technologies started a new position in Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) by purchasing around 14 million shares during the second quarter.

  • U.S. stock futures sink following Friday’s Wall Street rout

    U.S. stock-index futures plunged Sunday, after Wall Street sank Friday following hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that the fight against stubborn inflation would continue, and be painful.

  • 4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    When it comes to investing greats, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although no investor is infallible, Warren Buffett's incredible track record speaks for itself. It's why everyone from Wall Street professionals to everyday investors waits on the edge of their seats to find out what the Oracle of Omaha has been buying, selling, and holding.

  • Succession, Spinoffs in Focus in Billionaire Ambani’s Big Speech

    (Bloomberg) -- Mukesh Ambani’s once-a-year speech to investors has over time evolved into an eagerly-awaited pronouncement on his $222 billion empire akin to Warren Buffett’s annual letters to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders.Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Your Money According to Wall Street

    Analysts working at Wall Street investment banks have some stocks in mind that have fallen on hard times but still have a chance to succeed. Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) and its mission to do fun stuff with DNA excited early investors in 2021. Unfortunately, the company manages custom-built organisms much better than it handles its cash flows.

  • Why I Bond Rates Could Stay Higher Than You'd Think

    Even if inflation moderates, the next set of payouts could still be well ahead of the rest of the market.

  • Can Series I Savings Bonds or TIPS Get You Richer Quicker?

    If you're looking for an investment option that is less volatile than the stock market, your options aren't limited to savings accounts. Both TIPS and Series I savings bonds are investments that help you protect your principal while earning over … Continue reading → The post Series I Savings Bonds vs. TIPS appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A $200,000 Annuity Will Get You This Much Money a Month

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy to Make Passive Income

    Of course, many dividend stocks have such low yields that they don't pay out very much. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks you can buy to make passive income. You won't find many better stocks in the S&P 500 for generating passive income than Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN).

  • General Electric Gets Its Power Back

    Just a few years ago, it would almost have been unthinkable to describe General Electric's (NYSE: GE) power business as its best performer, but that's where things stand now. While the other three segments (healthcare, aviation, and renewable energy) have all suffered significantly with supply chain pressures in 2022, GE Power is on track for its full-year guidance. Ongoing performance at GE Power is particularly important for three key reasons, and they all relate to the upcoming breakup of the company.

  • Ignoring Dividend Stocks In Your Investment Portfolio? You'll Regret That

    Dividends are payouts to shareholders from a company's profits. Growth stocks and younger companies typically don't pay out dividends because they need to reinvest profits to continue growing at a high rate. Dividend stocks aren't as flashy or get the attention that growth stocks tend to, but there's no denying they're just as, if not more, lucrative for investors.

  • India's status as world's fastest growing major economy to be short-lived- Reuters poll

    India likely recorded strong double-digit economic growth in the last quarter but economists polled by Reuters expected the pace to more than halve this quarter and slow further toward the end of the year as interest rates rise. Asia's third-largest economy is grappling with persistently high unemployment and inflation, which has been running above the top of the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance band all year and is set to do so for the rest of 2022. The median expectation for 2022 growth was 7.2%, according to an Aug. 22-26 Reuters poll, but economists said that the solid growth rate masks how rapidly the economy was expected to slow in coming months.