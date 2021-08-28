II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) jumps 5.3% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind five-year shareholder returns

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. Long term II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 191% in five years. And in the last week the share price has popped 5.3%. But this might be partly because the broader market had a good week last week, gaining 2.4%.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for II-VI investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the five years of share price growth, II-VI moved from a loss to profitability. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that II-VI shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 44% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 24% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. Before spending more time on II-VI it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

