II-VI Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of II-VI (NAS:IIVI, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $70.55 per share and the market cap of $7.4 billion, II-VI stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for II-VI is shown in the chart below.


Because II-VI is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 23% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 31.75% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. II-VI has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.52, which ranks worse than 73% of the companies in Hardware industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks II-VI's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of II-VI over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. II-VI has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.9 billion and earnings of $1.7 a share. Its operating margin is 12.34%, which ranks better than 82% of the companies in Hardware industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of II-VI at 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of II-VI over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of II-VI is 23%, which ranks better than 91% of the companies in Hardware industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -0.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Hardware industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, II-VI's return on invested capital is 6.49, and its cost of capital is 11.11. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of II-VI is shown below:

In summary, the stock of II-VI (NAS:IIVI, 30-year Financials)shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Hardware industry. To learn more about II-VI stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here. To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

