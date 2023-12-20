IID amps up monthly "average" billing program

Aiming to ease sky-high summer electric bills, Imperial Irrigation District will transition current low-income electric customers who receive discounts to average monthly bill beginning Jan. 1, and will strongly encourage all of its 165,000 customers in the eastern Coachella Valley and Imperial County to do so.

Monthly averaging for new low-income customers will begin immediately. The aim is to help customers avoid triple-digit bills during hot summer months, or when the agency is forced to add high-priced supplemental power to bills via its Energy Cost Adjustment (ECA) program.

IID's board of directors voted 4 to 1 on Tuesday to approve the year-long interim program, as staff works to craft a long-term plan to rein in and stabilize electric bill costs. The utility has long prided itself on lower energy bills than Southern California Edison or other for-profit providers, but customers have been socked with bills of $300 to $400 or more during months of blistering heat in recent years. A huge factor has been sharply rising power and fuel costs, IID staff said.

"The volatility (of market power costs) means they're getting a whammy when it comes to the summer months' bills," said IID spokesman Robert Schettler.

How does the program work?

If you are part of the program, your costs are "levelized," and you pay about the same amount each month.

"It's great to have low winter bills, but that doesn't help you take the sting out of the really high ones in the summertime," explained general manager Jamie Asbury. Via the averaging program, "you're just really prepaying your summer bill" to cover the triple-digit summer months, she said, when cooling costs are far higher. Average monthly costs are determined by a customer's previous year's bills. For the first time, newer customers who don't have a year's worth of IID bills can also sign up for the program.

What happens if I pay too much or too little?

Customers are strongly encouraged to sign up from January to March, because the district also has to "true up" bills once a year, and has seen $20 million or more increases in its power purchase costs in recent years (which are passed on to customers). By starting in a winter month, a bill will be finalized when costs are lower, as opposed to signing up in July, when a customers could find themselves hit with a large bump if they've paid too little, plus a possible emergency fuel cost add-on, said IID spokesman Robert Schettler.

Conversely, if you spend less than you did last year, through conservation or for other reasons, you will receive a full credit for future energy use. In response to concerns from an energy advisory committee and IID board member Gina Dockstader, Asbury said that while cash refunds will not be paid, full credits will be applied, with no funds collected in a reserve fund or otherwise kept from customers who participated and prepaid. Dockstader still said she preferred a different, three-band pricing program with set costs for different seasons, and voted against expanding the average billing. But other board members praised it.

“Today's action by this Board is intended to help our customers by setting a levelized ... billing factor so there are no surprises each month when they receive their electricity bill," said Alex Cardenas, IID board president.

“Our general manager understood the concerns of the board and our customers and presented us with a comprehensive action plan that we were proud to adopt,” said JB Hamby president. “Today, we’ve thrown out the broken rules that have spiked our power bills and adopted a plan that will better protect families with more affordable bills year-round.”

Who is eligible?

Any residential, commercial or industrial customer in IID's service areas in the eastern Coachella Valley and Imperial County can apply. To date, just 15,000 customers have signed up, and only 2,500 of those have been from the 15,000 ratepayers who qualify for reduced bills under the agency's Residential Energy Assistance Program (REAP) or Emergency Energy Assistance Program (EEAP). All REAP and EEAP customers will be transitioned to average billing.

How can I find out more or sign up?

IID will hold a series of workshops early next year, in Spanish and in English, to explain the Average Bill Payment plan.

You can sign up for average billing by using the IID Connect Mobile App on your phone or tablet or you can use the online bill pay system’s web portal at: https://myaccount.iid.com/portal/.

You can also sign up by contacting IID customer service. Have your bill handy and call 1-800-303-7756 or 1-760-335-3640. If you already have a 12-month billing history with IID, you can sign yourself up for average billing by calling the numbers above, selecting Option 3 on the main menu and then selecting option 2 for “Billing Inquiry and Average Billing” instructions.

IID can also help If you are low income or face disconnection due to not being able to pay your bills. You can also call 1-800-303-7756 for help.

