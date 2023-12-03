IID president and director on water use: 'The '20 families' boogie-man implies control and influence over Colorado River water supply'

We read the Nov. 9 articles published by the Desert Sun (“The 20 farming families who use more water from the Colorado River than some states” and “The historic claims that put a few California farming families first in line for Colorado River water”), with interest, but found each long on blame and short on solutions and key facts.

First, the reporting seemed to go after Imperial Valley growers with gusto, providing a false impression that the listed families, many generations deep, act monolithically as economic units, as if normal family dynamics and independence attitudes are somehow not at play when it comes to farming. Bunching together many independent farming operations into “farming families” and then simply attributing to them a combined volume of Colorado River water use is not reflective of their operational reality.

The “twenty families” boogie-man also implies control and influence by them over Colorado River water supply. In fact, only one entity owns and controls the Imperial Valley’s water rights to the Colorado River, the Imperial Irrigation District (IID). IID is a public agency with a board elected by and answerable to its voters. Unlike other areas within the Colorado River Basin, voting for the IID Board is not by land ownership, acreage, water use, or any other structure that puts water control in the hands of less than all voters.

The reporting also fails to acknowledge what basic research reveals – the Colorado River is the Imperial Valley’s sole source of water. This fact is clearly not emphasized enough. There simply is no reason to waste our water, or to leave it in the River for others to divert, as without this water supply – no matter what type of crops get planted and harvested – our entire community cannot exist.

Secondly, it’s what the Imperial Valley uses the water for that is far more important than the volumes or family names. Imperial Valley growers produce billions of servings of steak, cheese, milk, and ice cream, all of which originate from the hay grown on our farms, not to mention servings of leafy greens, spinach, vegetables, produce, fruit, and pasta that stock salad bars, buffets, and kitchen pantries, particularly in the winter. Our growers work to provide a stable food supply in response to market demands – they grow what you purchase at the supermarkets and order from restaurants. This stable, reliable food supply is important to all people, not just agricultural water users.

To achieve this goal, the Imperial Valley is an opportune place to farm. In addition to IID’s legally obtained senior water rights that enable such farming and the almost 365 days of sunshine useful to year-round farming, the Imperial Valley is downhill from the Colorado River, avoiding the costs, energy consumption, and greenhouse gas generation associated with other areas having to pump Colorado River water uphill. If hay is the focus, an Imperial Valley farm can get 7 to 10 cuttings a year. Contrast that with one or two cuttings per year from other areas in the Colorado River Basin.

Despite the anti-agriculture rhetoric that is all-too common these days, Imperial Valley farmers grow more crops with less water than ever before, and we continue to ramp up water conservation efforts each year.

IID has conserved over 7.7 million acre-feet of water since 2003. With 1.3 million of that generated through IID’s On-Farm Efficiency Conservation Program since 2013. Our vegetable and forage crop growers are using sprinklers, drip systems, field reconfiguration and precision land-leveling, tailwater return systems, and other field-level conservation measures. The Imperial Valley remains one of the top agriculture-producing counties in California, where one in every six jobs is directly related to agriculture, the backbone of our local economy. Being top in ag production is where we intend to stay while we continue to carry out our water conservation obligations.

So, rather than blaming Imperial Valley growers for water use, think about what’s for lunch or dinner, then think about how it got to your plate. If it’s a cheeseburger or glass of milk, or any host of other popular foods, thank an Imperial Valley grower for providing the means to make it happen.

And to the source who said he believed that “large-scale farming in southwestern deserts like the Imperial Valley are “not sustainable, it just can’t go on,” We say: We have sustained. We have adapted. And we will be part of the solution because a reliable, locally sourced food supply is a must.

Alex Cardenas is board president of the Imperial Irrigation District. Gina Dockstader is director of IID’s Division 3. They can be reached at aacardenas@iid.com and gndockstader@iid.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: IID leaders on Colorado River water supply: 'The '20 families' boogie-man' exaggerates control