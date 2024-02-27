IIHS announces ‘Top Safety Picks’ for 2024 car models
How safe is your car?
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) just released their “top safety” picks on Tuesday.
The IIHS made it tougher on car makers this year, challenging them to offer better protection, especially for backseat passengers.
To earn the “top safety pick” award, vehicles needed good ratings in a variety of crash tests and certain safety features on all trims. A new focus this year was on prevention systems to avoid pedestrian crashes.
Despite the tougher criteria, 71 car models earned awards.
Hyundai leads the way with the most 2024 awards overall with a total of 16.
Toyota was next with 13 followed by Mazda with 6.
“The great news for consumers is that there are award winners in almost every vehicle class, from small cars to large pickups, from smaller SUVs to minivans,” said IIHS President David Harkey.
They are as follows:
For 2024 Top Safety Pick+:
Small Cars
Acura Integra
Mazda 3 hatchback
Mazda 3 sedan
Midsize Cars
Honda Accord
Hyundai Ioniq 6
Large Luxury Car
Genesis Electrified G80
Small SUVs
Genesis GV60
Honda HR-V
Hyundai Kona
Mazda CX-30
Mazda CX-50 built after August 2023
Midsize SUVs
Acura MDX
BMW X3
Genesis GV80 built after August 2023
Mercedes-Benz GLE Class with optional front crash prevention
Tesla Model Y
For 2024 Top Safety Pick:
Small Cars
Hyundai Elantra
Subaru Impreza
Toyota Prius Prime
Midsize Cars
Subaru Outback
Toyota Camry
Large Car
Toyota Crown
Midsize Luxury Cars
BMW 5 series
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Large Luxury Cars
Genesis G80
Genesis G90
Small SUVs
BMW X1
Honda CR-V
Hyundai Ioniq 5
Hyundai Tucson
Kia Sportage
Lexus UX
Lexus RZ
Subaru Solterra
Midsize SUVs
Honda Pilot
Hyundai Palisade
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee L
Mazda CX-90 PHEV
Nissan Ariya
Toyota Highlander
Volkswagen Atlas
Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
Minivans
Honda Odyssey
Toyota Sienna
Small Pickup
Hyundai Santa Cruz
Large Pickups
Rivian R1T crew cab
Toyota Tundra crew cab
Toyota Tundra extended cab
