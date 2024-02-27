IIHS announces ‘Top Safety Picks’ for 2024 car models

How safe is your car?

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) just released their “top safety” picks on Tuesday.

The IIHS made it tougher on car makers this year, challenging them to offer better protection, especially for backseat passengers.

To earn the “top safety pick” award, vehicles needed good ratings in a variety of crash tests and certain safety features on all trims. A new focus this year was on prevention systems to avoid pedestrian crashes.

Despite the tougher criteria, 71 car models earned awards.

Hyundai leads the way with the most 2024 awards overall with a total of 16.

Toyota was next with 13 followed by Mazda with 6.

“The great news for consumers is that there are award winners in almost every vehicle class, from small cars to large pickups, from smaller SUVs to minivans,” said IIHS President David Harkey.

They are as follows:

For 2024 Top Safety Pick+:

Small Cars

Acura Integra

Mazda 3 hatchback

Mazda 3 sedan

Midsize Cars

Honda Accord

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Large Luxury Car

Genesis Electrified G80

Small SUVs

Genesis GV60

Honda HR-V

Hyundai Kona

Mazda CX-30

Mazda CX-50 built after August 2023

Midsize SUVs

Acura MDX

BMW X3

Genesis GV80 built after August 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLE Class with optional front crash prevention

Tesla Model Y

For 2024 Top Safety Pick:

Small Cars

Hyundai Elantra

Subaru Impreza

Toyota Prius Prime

Midsize Cars

Subaru Outback

Toyota Camry

Large Car

Toyota Crown

Midsize Luxury Cars

BMW 5 series

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Large Luxury Cars

Genesis G80

Genesis G90

Small SUVs

BMW X1

Honda CR-V

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Tucson

Kia Sportage

Lexus UX

Lexus RZ

Subaru Solterra

Midsize SUVs

Honda Pilot

Hyundai Palisade

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee L

Mazda CX-90 PHEV

Nissan Ariya

Toyota Highlander

Volkswagen Atlas

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

Minivans

Honda Odyssey

Toyota Sienna

Small Pickup

Hyundai Santa Cruz

Large Pickups

Rivian R1T crew cab

Toyota Tundra crew cab

Toyota Tundra extended cab

