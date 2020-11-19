Government of Canada Celebrates Opening of the Triveri House

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why the Government of Canada is proud to participate in the grand opening of The Triveri House in the Forest Lawn alongside the Government of Alberta, the City of Calgary, Calgary Homeless Foundation (CHF), HomeSpace Society (HomeSpace), the RESOLVE Campaign, donors and homebuilder Calbridge Homes, and service provider Enviros.

The Triveri House in the Forest Lawn community of Calgary in now open. (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
The Triveri House features 37 resident units with one transitional suite, in the Forest Lawn community. This building will provide the warmth, safety and stability of a home for youth who are experiencing homelessness. This marks the ninth newly constructed building designated to CHF and its housing collaborator, HomeSpace, through the RESOLVE Campaign, with additional buildings continuing to open for RESOLVE's other eight partner agencies.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), participated in the grand opening and offered congratulations for The Triveri House project. The governments of Canada and Alberta contributed $3.64 million to the project through the Investment in Affordable Housing agreement.

This building is one of a series of purpose-built apartments developed by Calgary homebuilders who have each committed to constructing a building based on contributions to CHF through the RESOLVE Campaign.

Quotes:

"Our Government is dedicated to helping those in need, which is why we are proud to be investing in this project. The Triveri House is more than just a safe and supportive place to call home for youth, it is a key to a better life for the vulnerable individuals who come here when they have nowhere else to go." — The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and the Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"Alberta's government is dedicated to finding affordable housing solutions for Albertans. The Triveri House will provide shelter and supports for Calgarians who need it most. The Triveri House is an excellent example of housing that will help many Albertans on their path to stability and would not be possible without nonprofit organizations, local business and different orders of government all coming together." Josephine Pon, Provincial Minister of Seniors and Housing

"Calbridge Homes is grateful to be in a position to be able to give back to people in need, particularly at this time in our economy here in Alberta. RESOLVE is the biggest donation we have ever done and it could not be a more worthy cause. We are looking forward to seeing how this building and the RESOLVE campaign continue to combat homelessness in this city." Bev Higham-Linehan, President and CEO, Calbridge Homes

"HomeSpace Society is proud to partner with Calbridge for this build, which will be our largest new permanent supportive housing development to date. As a non-market property developer and building manager, our strong community partnerships are critical for the work that we do in creating affordable housing for our city and providing homes and dignity to some of Calgary's most vulnerable residents." Bernadette Majdell, CEO, HomeSpace Society

"Enviros is looking forward to working with the tenants who will call The Triveri House home. We have extensive experience working with 18 to 24 year olds who are moving to independence through our Youth Transitioning to Adulthood program, and at our Shunda Creek wilderness addiction treatment program. For these young adults, their basic need for a safe place to sleep and call home has to be met before they can work towards the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual well-being that they need in order to successfully exit homelessness and become independent." Hazel Bergen, CEO, Enviros

"This collaboration between government, Calgary Homeless Foundation, HomeSpace, Enviros, and the RESOLVE Campaign donor Calbridge Homes, is a demonstration that homelessness can end when we intentionally choose to work together. This building will provide a place of belonging, and a stable foundation upon which all other healing can happen. To the 37 youth who will soon move in to The Triveri House in time for the holidays — welcome home." Patricia Jones, President and CEO, Calgary Homeless Foundation

Quick facts:

  • The Government of Canada acknowledges that this project is constructed on the unceded and traditional territories of the people of Treaty 7, including: the Blackfoot Confederacy, made up of the Siksika, Piikani, and Kainai First Nations; the Stoney Nakoda First Nations, comprised of the Chiniki, Bearspaw, and Wesley First Nations; and the Tsuut'ina First Nation.

  • The Triveri House is named in memory of Catherina Triveri-Ferrero and Raimondo Ferraro – the parents of Joe Ferrero, Chairman and Founder of Calbridge Homes – and serves as a dedication to his mother's side of the family. The name is a remembrance of the hardships Joe Ferraro's family faced after moving to Canada from Italy in the 1950s and the strength they developed through the experience. The name recognizes that communities become stronger when people help one another and thatthis building will provide the foundation that vulnerable and homeless youth need to support their bright futures.

  • The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

  • The NHS is built on strong partnerships between federal, provincial and territorial governments, and on continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private sectors to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians.

  • Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Government of Alberta (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

