COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, Nov. 29, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec show 1,395 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 141,038. The data also report 12 new deaths, for a total of 7 033. Among these 12 deaths, 4 have occurred in the last 24 hours and 8 have occurred between November 22 and November 27. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 13 compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 665. Among these, the number of people in intensive care decreased by 1, for a total of 92. The samples conducted on November 27 amount to 24,450 for a total of 3,870,258.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date

Confirmed cases

Deaths2

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations

in intensive care

Tests performed

November 22

1,164

29

634 (-8)

98 (-5)

20,400

November 23

1,124

20

655 (+21)

96 (-2)

24,067

November 24

1,100

35

655

93 (-3)

33,023

November 25

1,464

28

675 (+20)

90 (-3)

32,266

November 26

1,269

24

669 (-6)

90

29,652

November 27

1,480

18

678 (+9)

93 (+3)

24,450

November 28

1,395

4

665 (-13)

92 (-1)

NA

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

A reminder concerning public health instructions :

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

  • frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;

  • use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;

  • respect the measures regarding private gatherings and activities in a public setting according to the alert level in effect in your region;

  • limit your travel as much as possible.

For people aged 10 and over, wearing a face covering is now mandatory in most enclosed and partially enclosed public places and on public transit.

Should symptoms appear:

  • self-isolate;

  • cough into your elbow;

  • immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;

  • consult one of the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

