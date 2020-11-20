NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: NWH.UN) announced today that it has filed a preliminary base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada (the "Prospectus"). The Prospectus has not yet become final for the purpose of the sale of securities. The REIT has filed the Prospectus to maintain financial flexibility and to have the ability to offer the Securities on an accelerated basis pursuant to the filing of prospectus supplements. There is no certainty any Securities will be offered or sold under the final short form base shelf prospectus.

Once receipts for the final base shelf prospectus are obtained from the applicable securities regulators, the final base shelf prospectus will be valid for a 25-month period, during which time the REIT may offer and issue, from time to time, trust units, debt securities, warrants and subscription receipts, or any combination thereof, having an aggregate offering price of up to C$1,000,000,000. Any issue of securities under the shelf prospectus will require the filing of a prospectus supplement that will include the specific terms of the securities being offered.

No securities may be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time at which receipts for the final base shelf prospectus are obtained from the applicable securities regulators. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy in the United States and the securities referred to in this news release may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 or pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and applicable state securities laws.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long term indexed leases and stable occupancies. With a fully integrated and aligned senior management team, the REIT leverages over 230 professionals across nine offices in seven countries to serve as a long term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators.

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect the REIT's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. The REIT disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

