Media Invitation - December 6, 1989 Commemorations

MONTREAL, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Philippe A. Tanguay, President of Polytechnique Montréal, and Michèle Thibodeau-DeGuire, Honorary Chair of the Polytechnique Board of Directors and chair of the Order of the White Rose selection committee, invite media representatives to attend the Order's sixth annual ceremony, which exceptionally this year will be held online.

Dr. Mona Nemer, Canada's Chief Science Advisor, and Nathalie Provost, who survived the tragedy and is a patron of the Order, will also speak at the event.

During the ceremony, a $30,000 scholarship is awarded to a Canadian woman engineering student who intends to pursue her studies in engineering at the graduate level. The recipient is from Alberta and is studying in Ontario.

Over the years, white roses have come to symbolize Polytechnique Montréal's commemorative activities to mark the anti-feminist attack of December 6, 1989, which took the lives of 14 young women and injured numerous others. Created in 2014, the Order of the White Rose is a resolutely forward-looking initiative that urges us to overcome violence and move toward peace and healing.

Date: Thursday, December 3

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Online registration required

Journalists who would like to attend the live ceremony along with the question period and individual interviews following the event must send their contact information to media@lab-espacecreatif.ca to receive the link.

We recommend connecting 10 minutes before the start of the ceremony.

NOTES:

The event will be broadcast later on YouTube: https://youtu.be/eHqii6AucdM

For information about the other activities planned to commemorate December 6, 1989: https://www.polymtl.ca/december6/

Order of the White Rose website : https://www.polymtl.ca/ordreroseblanche/en/

