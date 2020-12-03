Caldwell Enhances Consumer Recruiting Capabilities with the Addition of Rui Di to Dallas Office

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX: CWL) today announced a major enhancement to its recruiting capabilities in the consumer sector with the addition of Rui Di as a partner in Caldwell's Consumer, Retail & e-Commerce Practice, and based in the firm's Dallas office.

As a leading provider of executive talent, Caldwell enables clients to thrive and succeed by helping them identify, recruit and retain the best people. (CNW Group/The Caldwell Partners International Inc.)
"Rui has more than 15 years of diverse executive recruiting and talent strategy experience on both the executive search and the corporate side, giving her a well-rounded perspective on her clients' talent management challenges" said Jeff Lemming, managing partner of Caldwell's Consumer, Retail & e-Commerce Practice. "She blends this experience with superior execution and stakeholder management skills in an approach that is both client and candidate centric. Rui is an outstanding addition to the Caldwell team, and we're thrilled to welcome her."

Ms. Di focuses primarily on general management and P&L ownership roles for Fortune 500 companies and small to mid-cap private-equity backed organizations, and has successfully placed executives in functional disciplines including marketing, sales, operations and supply chain, human capital, and data analytics.

Ms. Di joins Caldwell from Korn Ferry, where she was a member of the firm's Global Consumer Practice. Previously, she was with a premier hedge fund in Chicago, where she led the build-out of the firm's first centralized data organization. A large part of the effort focused on the establishment of a new data center and the recruitment of more than 50 big data executives to the firm in less than a year.

Ms. Di began her executive search career at Heidrick & Struggles, where she built a solid reputation for outstanding execution and client partnership. Her early career includes human resources roles of increasing responsibility at top-tier companies that include Yahoo! and Jamba Juice, where she developed strong knowledge and practical experience in staffing, retention, budgeting and overall human resource strategies.

Ms. Di earned an MBA from Kellogg School of Management and received a BS in Business Administration from Washington University in St. Louis.

A native of China, Ms. Di is fluent in both English and Mandarin, and has extensive international and cross-cultural experience that is part and parcel of her 13 years spent in Asia. She is an active member of the Kellogg Alumni Admissions Organization.

"Rui's deep understanding of the market she serves and reputation for outstanding client work and partnership will be invaluable to our clients," said John Wallace, chief executive officer. "She brings added energy and experience to our team, and we are delighted to welcome her to Caldwell."

About Caldwell

At Caldwell we believe Talent Transforms. As a leading provider of executive talent, we enable our clients to thrive and succeed by helping them identify, recruit and retain their best people. Our reputation–50 years in the making–has been built on transformative searches across functions and geographies at the very highest levels of management and operations. We leverage our skills and networks to also provide agile talent in the form of flexible and on-demand advisory solutions for companies looking for support in strategy and operations. With offices and partners across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, we take pride in delivering an unmatched level of service and expertise to our clients.

Caldwell's Common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information. For further information, please contact:

Rui Di is a partner in Caldwell&#x002019;s Consumer, Retail &amp; e-Commerce Practice and a member of the firm&#x002019;s Dallas office. With more than 15 years of diverse experience in executive recruiting and talent strategy, she focuses primarily on general management and P&amp;L ownership roles for Fortune 500 companies and small- to mid-cap private-equity backed organizations. She has also placed executives in functional disciplines like marketing, sales, operations, supply chain, human capital and data analytics. (CNW Group/The Caldwell Partners International Inc.)
