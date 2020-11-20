Food Recall Warning - My Grandfather's Farm brand Pumpkin Pie Jam recalled due to potential presence of dangerous bacteria
Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/33408WD
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - My Grandfather's Farm is recalling My Grandfather's Farm brand Pumpkin Pie Jam from the marketplace because it may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold in Nova Scotia.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
My Grandfather's Farm
Pumpkin Pie Jam
250 mL (sold in Mason Jars)
None
September 10, 2020
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.
Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking or including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness.
Symptoms of foodborne botulism in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis. In all cases, botulism does not cause a fever. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
