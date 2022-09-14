Ijamsville boy charged with burglarizing homes

Sep. 14—An Ijamsville boy was charged with several counts of burglary and theft after stealing property in occupied homes, police said.

The boy is facing three counts each of first- and fourth-degree burglary and three counts of theft less than $1,500, according to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

In late August and early September, the release said, the sheriff's office handled several calls in the area of Etterbeek Street near Oakdale High School for residential burglaries that happened at night in occupied homes.

Three residences had property stolen, sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell wrote in an email. Though the sheriff's office did not identify specific items, he wrote, many were electronics.

With the help of neighborhood cameras, deputies later identified the boy accused of burglary and learned where he lived, the release stated.

On Wednesday, deputies went to the residence and contacted the boy and his parents.

After the boy said he committed the burglaries, deputies retrieved the stolen property to return to the owners, according to the release.

The parents were fully cooperative in the investigation, the release stated.

The Department of Juvenile Services advised deputies to let the boy stay with his parents, but that he must wear an ankle bracelet to monitor his location while his case is pending, Wivell wrote.

