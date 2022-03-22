Ijamsville man charged in animal cruelty, child pornography cases

Mar. 22—The Frederick County Sheriff's Office allegedly found evidence that an Ijamsville man possessed child pornography while investigating a potential animal cruelty case, according to charging documents obtained by The Frederick News-Post on Monday.

Jason Paul Havelt, 43, is charged in two cases, online court records said. In one case, Havelt faces nine charges that include possessing child pornography, promoting or distributing child pornography, and firearms violations.

In the other case, he is charged with seven counts of aggravated animal cruelty for allegedly performing sexual acts on dogs. He is being held without bail, according to online court records.

The Sheriff's Office heard from a tipster in December 2021 who allegedly had evidence of Havelt sexually abusing a dog. While serving a search warrant Jan. 19, the Sheriff's Office seized three cellphones from Havelt that allegedly contained numerous images of animal abuse, including depictions of Havelt carrying it out, the charging documents state.

One phone also contained a video of a female child and a dog experiencing sexual abuse, which was texted to another phone number, according to charging documents.

Police also reportedly found images of Havelt with firearms, which he is prohibited from possessing due to a prior conviction of aggravated assault in Pennsylvania in 2011. Police seized six firearms, a rifle suppressor and ammunition Thursday from Havelt's bedroom, according to the charging documents.

Havelt is next scheduled to be in court April 14 for a preliminary hearing in the child sexual abuse material case. There was no defense attorney listed in online court records as of Monday.

