Ijamsville man gets 7 years for distributing 100-plus child sexual abuse images

Jan. 21—An Ijamsville man was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in federal prison for distributing more than 100 depictions of child pornography.

David William Jai Herder, 41, will also undergo lifetime supervision upon his release and was ordered to pay $45,000 in restitution to the victims abused by others to produce the material, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland.

Herder's attorney could not be reached for comment Thursday afternoon.

The FBI identified Herder as one of the people participating in the trading and distribution of child sexual abuse material through a messaging application, according to the DOJ release, which cited Herder's guilty plea agreement. The FBI received information regarding the trading of material in January of 2020.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Herder's residence Aug. 27, 2020, and seized several electronic devices, the release reads. Herder's phone reportedly revealed between 150 and 300 images and video files documenting the sexual abuse of minors, "sadistic and masochistic abuse," and violence, according to the DOJ. Herder possessed a total of 887 videos and 597 image files of child sexual abuse material, the release states, and distributed 100 videos and 70 image files depicting the sexual abuse of minors. Herder reportedly admitted to creating an instant messaging account to distribute and receive this material.

The sentence was announced by U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the FBI, Baltimore Field Office; and Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the DOJ to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter:

@MaryGraceKeller