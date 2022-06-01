Ijamsville man ordered to serve 15 years in prison for abusing infant son

Jun. 1—An Ijamsville man convicted of abusing his infant son was ordered on Tuesday to serve 15 years in prison — despite his family's wishes to have him go through rehabilitation instead.

Friends and family of David Hunley, 33, filled the gallery of the courtroom to support him and urge for his release from incarceration. They were dressed in orange, with small orange ribbons pinned to their clothes — symbolically to match the color of his striped jumpsuit, said Karen Shultz, the mother of Hunley's wife, Clare Hunley.

The Hunleys' son was 2 months old on Jan. 6, 2020, when he was injured. David Hunley called 911 to report an infant in cardiac arrest after he found his son "pale and blue," according to a press release from the State's Attorney's Office. Hunley said he performed CPR until the infant could be taken to the hospital.

An investigation and medical professionals determined that the child's injuries, such as brain trauma, were consistent with physical abuse, the release said. Authorities said they believe the boy also sustained broken ribs before the January incident.

Hunley was the only one with care and custody of the infant during both incidents, according to the State's Attorney's Office.

Now, almost two years later, the boy can't walk or eat whole food and experiences frequent seizures, the State's Attorney's Office said.

"The medical evidence is solid," Assistant State's Attorney Tammy Leache said in court during the sentencing.

"It was no accident," State's Attorney Charlie Smith said in the release.

In court, Clare Hunley expressed her love and support for her husband, and the need for him to be with his son and with his daughter from a previous relationship.

"No little girl should have to grow up without her father," she said.

She recalled Hunley taking care of her after giving birth to their son. He always put family first, she said.

Story continues

David Hunley said in court that rehabilitation is what he needs. Time in jail broke him, he said, and it was "nothing but misery." He's been held at the Frederick County Detention Center for nearly two-and-a-half years.

"What I'm asking for is a chance," Hunley said. "I want to be a father, not a statistic."

He entered an Alford plea in October 2021 to one count each of first- and second-degree child abuse. In an Alford plea, the defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges the prosecution has evidence to convict.

Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Julie Stevenson Solt sentenced him on Tuesday to 40 years in prison, but suspended 25 years, forcing Hunley to serve 15 years.

For first-degree child abuse, the state sought 40 years, with 15 years suspended, the top of the sentencing guidelines. Solt sentenced Hunley on that charge to 25 years, suspending 10 years, leaving 15 years to serve, the bottom of the guidelines.

The charge of second-degree child abuse was related to the broken ribs. For that charge, Solt sentenced Hunley to 15 years, suspended, to be served consecutive to the first-degree child abuse sentence.

After he is released, Hunley will be on supervised probation for five years.

Like many of Hunley's supporters in the courtroom, Karen Shultz was upset with the sentencing. "This is terrible," she said.

The defense argued for rehabilitation instead of imprisonment. Defense attorney Mary Drawbaugh had no further comment.

Hunley's younger sister, Kayla Hunley, was among those who spoke to support him.

She recalled her older brother always taking care of and protecting her.

She remembered him calling her first, as usual, when he found out he was having a son.

David Hunley was a positive figure, she said in a statement that drew tears from others in the courtroom.

"If he left negative impacts, we would not all be here today," she said.

When David Hunley rose to hear his sentence, facing Solt, he put his hand behind his back, making the American Sign Language sign for "I love you" for supporters behind him.

Solt said she had to sentence Hunley based on the crimes in his plea.

She said she considered statements from family, but the sentence came down to how the boy was injured.

"[Your son] is severely injured," she said. "Meaning to or not meaning to, the agent of that change was you."

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter:

@clarasniel