IKEA's new outdoor LED lamp is also a Spotify-enabled Bluetooth speaker

IKEA has unveiled the Vappeby Bluetooth speaker with a Spotify Tap button that doubles as an outdoor lamp, confirming an FCC filing we saw last year. With IP65 dust and water splash resistance, it's designed to illuminate outdoor parties, barbecues, etc. with LED light while delivering 360 sound, the company said.

When you press the Spotify Tap button, it will start streaming from wherever you left off and another press will play a different recommendation based on your Spotify history. It also works with other streaming services or any media stored on your smartphone or other connected device.

Vappeby offers up to 12 hours of music streaming, presumably without the light turned on. It charges via USB-C with a cable, but not a charger, included in the package. The lamp offers two LED light modes (IKEA didn't specify which), and has a grip and lantern-like design.

Spotify Tap rolled out in September last year and was available at launch on Bluetooth headphones from Samsung, Microsoft Surface, Bose, Skullcandy, and Jabra, Spotify said at the time. The company already has a range of Vappeby Bluetooth speakers (known as Eneby in the US) priced from $25 to $90. It also offers the Symfonisk bookshelf speaker build in collaboration with Sonos, available for €99 in Europe only.

The company said that Vappeby is "an important step on IKEA's journey to democratize music... increase user experience, lower the thresholds and make music and light easily accessible." The new model is now available to order for $65 in blue or grey, though as mentioned, the USB power adapter is sold separately.