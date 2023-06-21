Ike Turner Jr., adopted son of Tina Turner, jailed for coke and crack possession in Texas

Ike Turner Jr., whose mother is the late, legendary singing superstar Tina Turner, has languished in jail for over a month on crack and cocaine charges without posting $70,000 bail.

Ike Turner Jr. — named after his father, Tina Turner’s former husband and musical partner — was pulled over on May 6 and charged with crack cocaine possession and tampering with evidence, People exclusively reported Wednesday. He was thrown in jail just weeks before his famous mother’s death on May 24.

Police in Alvin, Texas, told People that they stopped the 64-year-old at a traffic signal for a broken taillight or headlight on his white Ford Fusion. They found him scarfing 1.7 grams of crack cocaine and 0.7 grams of methamphetamine, police told the outlet.

“He tried to eat the drugs before the officers could seize them from him,” Alvin Police Department Captain Q.T. Arendell told People.

Passenger Jessica Salinas-Esquivel was also charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamines), People reported.

Ike Turner Jr. is an accomplished musician in his own right, with a 2007 Grammy to his name.

He is one of four sons shared by Ike and Tina Turner. He and brother Michael were Ike’s sons from his previous relationship with Lorraine Taylor, and Tina Turner adopted them both. Michael is reportedly in a convalescent home, where he is wheelchair-bound after suffering a slew of strokes.

Tina also had an older son named Craig with saxophonist Raymond Hill of the Kings of Rhythm, whom Ike later adopted. Craig committed suicide in 2018 at age 59.

Together, Ike and Tina welcomed another child, Ronnie, who died last year of colon cancer at age 62.