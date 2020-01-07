Ikea to pay $46 million to family of child killed by toppled dresser

Ikea on Monday confirmed that it had agreed to pay $46 million to the parents of a 2-year-old California boy, Jozef Dudek, who was killed when one of the giant furniture company's dressers toppled over onto him in 2017, USA Today reports. The attorneys for the child's parents said the settlement could be the largest ever involving the wrongful death of a child in the U.S. "While no settlement can alter the tragic events that brought us here, for the sake of the family and all involved, we're grateful that this litigation has reached a resolution," the company said in a statement. IKEA dressers have been involved in the deaths of at least nine children. The company has recalled 17.3 million dressers for possible instability issues since 2016.

