IKEA to pilot US pick-up point in Nashville after revoking Antioch site plans

Swedish furniture company IKEA announced it's piloting its first U.S. pick-up point location in Nashville.

The retailer's customers can shop products online and and pick them up at a location in the area.

"At IKEA U.S., we’re on a journey to transform our business to meet our customers wherever they are and however they like to shop," the company said in an emailed statement. "We are continuously testing, exploring and developing our formats to bring our customers the best shopping experiences possible."

"We are currently piloting the service with existing IKEA customers in the greater Nashville area, and we look forward to sharing more details of our new customer meeting point in 2022," the statement said.

IKEA had planned to open a store in Antioch back in 2018, which was once considered key to the community's future expansion, but the retailer ultimately decided against it.

At some pick-up locations in Canada, IKEA charges a flat-rate shipping fee of $39 to $99 depending on the site. Customers can order a couch, or an entire kitchen for the same delivery rate.

At other Canadian pick-up sites, the shipping price is measured by the order's weight.

The company said more details regarding a new customer meeting point in the greater Nashville area would be announced later in 2022.

Arcelia Martin covers growth and development for the Tennessean, a part of The USA TODAY Network. Reach Arcelia at amartin1@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @arcelitamartin.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: IKEA tests first US pick-up point location for orders in Nashville