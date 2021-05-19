IKEA recalls 159,000 dishes in the U.S. and Canada after some cause burn injuries

David J. Neal
·1 min read

Unless you’re using weak paper plates, you shouldn’t expect to be burned by hot food or fluids on a plate. That’s why IKEA recalled about 159,400 Heroisk and Talrika bowls, plates and mugs in the United States and Canada.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The bowls, plates and mugs can become brittle and break, causing hot food or liquid to leak out, posing a burn hazard.”

And IKEA says it has received “123 reports of breakage worldwide, including four reports of injuries, two of which required medical attention. Most of the injuries were burns due to hot contents leaking out.”

No injuries followed the one U.S. incident.

Some of IKEA&#x002019;s recalled Heroisk dishes
Some of IKEA’s recalled Heroisk dishes
Some of IKEA&#x002019;s recalled Talrika dishes
Some of IKEA’s recalled Talrika dishes

This covers Heroisk and Talrika bowls, plates and mugs made from polylactic acid or polylactide material from renewable sources. Either “Heroisk” or “Talrika” is molded onto the bottom of each item with supplier number “23348” and “PLA.”

IKEA’s taking the economic hit on this one, telling consumers to return the dishes to any IKEA store for a full refund, no receipt required.

Those with questions should call IKEA at 888-966-4532.

Recalled chairs sold at TJ Maxx, Marshalls, others have caused back and neck injuries

Faulty smoke alarms may not sound if there’s a fire, agency says. 226,000 are recalled

Peloton recalls treadmills after a 6-year-old died and 29 other kids were injured

