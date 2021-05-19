IKEA recalls 159,000 dishes in the U.S. and Canada after some cause burn injuries

David J. Neal
·1 min read

Unless you’re using weak paper plates, you shouldn’t expect to be burned by hot food or fluids on a plate. That’s why IKEA recalled about 159,400 Heroisk and Talrika bowls, plates and mugs in the United States and Canada.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The bowls, plates and mugs can become brittle and break, causing hot food or liquid to leak out, posing a burn hazard.”

And IKEA says it has received “123 reports of breakage worldwide, including four reports of injuries, two of which required medical attention. Most of the injuries were burns due to hot contents leaking out.”

No injuries followed the one U.S. incident.

Some of IKEA&#x002019;s recalled Heroisk dishes
Some of IKEA’s recalled Heroisk dishes
Some of IKEA&#x002019;s recalled Talrika dishes
Some of IKEA’s recalled Talrika dishes

This covers Heroisk and Talrika bowls, plates and mugs made from polylactic acid or polylactide material from renewable sources. Either “Heroisk” or “Talrika” is molded onto the bottom of each item with supplier number “23348” and “PLA.”

IKEA’s taking the economic hit on this one, telling consumers to return the dishes to any IKEA store for a full refund, no receipt required.

Those with questions should call IKEA at 888-966-4532.

Recalled chairs sold at TJ Maxx, Marshalls, others have caused back and neck injuries

Faulty smoke alarms may not sound if there’s a fire, agency says. 226,000 are recalled

Peloton recalls treadmills after a 6-year-old died and 29 other kids were injured

Recommended Stories

  • How to Know Which Peas Are Which and Better Yet, the Easiest Ways to Cook Them

    Whether they’re from your garden or the freezer section of your grocery store, know your snows, snaps, and shoots, and whip up these easy and delicious soups, sides, and salads with them.

  • South braces for more severe weather

    Authorities are investigating at least four deaths in Louisiana that are possibly tied to the storm. Flash flooding completely submerged cars in some parts of the South.

  • Adama Traore: How George Floyd's death energised French protests

    New laws in France have increased police powers at a time when their use of force is under scrutiny.

  • Experts seek out a fix to the Golden Gate Bridge 'singing'

    Experts say the noise comes from wind passing through new railings and wind fairings on the western side of the bridge.

  • U.S. weighs changes to COVID-19 travel restrictions

    The Biden administration has been weighing changes to sweeping travel restrictions that bar much of the world's population from coming to the United States, but has reached no decisions, government and industry officials told Reuters. European Union countries agreed on Wednesday to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions on non-EU visitors ahead of the summer tourist season, a move that could open the bloc's door to all Britons and to vaccinated Americans. Ambassadors from the 27 EU countries approved a European Commission proposal from May 3 to loosen the criteria to determine "safe" countries and to let in fully vaccinated tourists from elsewhere, EU sources said.

  • Oil futures end at lowest in over 3 weeks as stocks decline, U.S. crude supplies rise

    Oil futures decline on Wednesday, tracking a slump in global equities as data from the Energy Information Administration show an increase in weekly U.S. crude inventories, contributing to a drop to the lowest settlement prices in more than three weeks.

  • There's a Bridgerton Prequel In the Works

    It will focus on the early years of Queen Charlotte.

  • China Has Bought 37% of Next Year’s Corn Imports Just From U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- China has tapped the U.S. for more than a third of next season’s expected corn imports, accelerating its pace of buying from the world’s top supplier to fill its growing grain needs.The Asian nation bought about 9.5 million metric tons of U.S. corn from the 2021-22 season so far this month, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture figures. The agency expects China to import around 26 million tons from worldwide suppliers for the period that begins in September.China has been a key source of demand for grains to feed its rapidly expanding hog herd, helping push the price of crops to record highs, and there’s little indication its appetite is abating. The country’s purchases from the U.S., the world’s top corn supplier, is happening as dry conditions threaten crops in Brazil, which ranks second for global shipments of the grain.Corn futures have slid about 13% from a eight-year high of $7.3525 a bushel on May 7, a peak that followed a run-up in prices that began mid-April. The most-active contract fell as much as 3.2% to $6.37 a bushel in Wednesday trading in Chicago.“They’ve found a flat price that they like, and they continue to make purchases for delivery by next winter,” Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at StoneX, said in a note. “They want to have coverage in place with Brazil’s crop getting smaller and the U.S. crop facing undetermined risks for the growing season ahead.”“Chatter within China reflects an expectation that Chinese buyers will continue to buy until they’ve booked closed to 15 million metric tons of U.S. new-crop corn,” Suderman said. A large chunk of purchases are going into the country’s cash market, he added, “suggesting that Chinese demand is much stronger than previously believed.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin’s 40% crash ‘does feel like capitulation,’ says crypto specialist, but here’s where the next crucial support level stands

    Crypto markets shift from buy, buy, bitcoin to bye, bye bitcoin, in a nanosecond --- and market technicians say that the digital asset may have more room to fall in the near-term as a monthslong bullish trend unravels.

  • Official: I-40 bridge could be closed for 'months'

    During a news conference in Memphis, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the two states, were working together to repair the I-40 bridge in a safe and timely manner, but the bridge could be closed for 'several months.' (May 18)

  • Jack Bogle’s ghost warns about 401(k)s

    Retirement investors have never had it so good. For a decade now individual retirement accounts and company 401(k) plans have been booming thanks to the stock market’s giddy rise. Bogle died in 2019.

  • Netanyahu says Hamas 'set back years' by Gaza bombing

    Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, has claimed that the bombardment of Gaza has "set Hamas back by many years" amid reports that a ceasefire being brokered by Egypt could come into effect on Thursday morning. While visiting an airbase, Mr Netanyahu said Hamas has "received blows it didn't expect" as the Israeli military continued to launch airstrikes on Gaza and Hamas launched rockets towards Israel overnight. Both Hamas and Israel deny that a deal on a ceasefire had been reached, though the left-wing newspaper Haaretz quoted an Israeli official as saying that an agreement would likely be reached by Thursday. The latest comments from Mr Netanyahu suggest that he is eager to present the fighting as a major victory to the Israeli public, in a potential sign that the conflict could be winding down. However, he has also repeatedly insisted that the fighting will go on for "as long as necessary."

  • These Simple Light Dinner Ideas the Whole Family Will Love

    A light and healthy recipe doesn't have to be boring. From different types of pizzas, to tacos, to all of the kebobs they could possibly want, these recipes prove that healthy dinners don't have to be boring. "My recommendation for a meal trifecta is a combo of lean protein, whole grain carbohydrates, and healthy fats."

  • TikTokers are revealing their ‘most meaningless’ tattoos

    TikTokers are sharing their most “meaningless tattoos” that go against the dated belief that all ink needs to have some sort of greater importance. The trend started when user @pigeonsandfries said: “stitch this and show me your most meaningless tattoo”. He then revealed his own contribution to the trend — a small, black line tattoo across the bridge of his nose. “I used to draw it there with eyeliner and I liked it, so here it is”. User Preston Davis (@slimdavie) revealed his knee tattoos, which include the words “above knee” and “bologna” (i.e. “below knee”) in the exact locations you’d expect them to be. TikToker Jessica Dempsey (@babyyspoons) shared the king of all “meaningless” tattoos — her block of cheese ink, with the words “never say when” over it, as an artful nod to the Olive Garden. As one user commented on the&nbsp;original stitch video&nbsp;— “people forget that ‘because I like it’ is a meaning”. “I’m a huge believer of tattoos don’t have to mean anything,” commented another. “If it looks good it looks good”

  • Stephen Colbert Can’t Believe Mike Pence’s Brother Sold Him Out

    CBSStephen Colbert on Wednesday criticized Republicans who opposed legislation establishing a commission to investigate the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January that then-President Donald Trump helped incite.GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise came out against the bill, even though its components were the result of an agreement struck by Republican Rep. John Katko of New York.Katko, as Colbert pointed out, is one of 29 Republican lawmakers who, along with an equal number of Democrats, make up the Problem Solvers Caucus.“Hey, I thought all members of the House were supposed to be members of the Problem Solvers Caucus. That’s why we send them to Washington,” the late-night host quipped. “Though I guess these days a lot of them go down to Mar-a-Lago to meet with ‘the problem.’”In explaining their opposition to the bill, McCarthy and Scalise for some reason claimed the commission it creates should also investigate Black Lives Matter protests, antifa, and the death of a U.S. Capitol police officer in April.Stephen King on Scary Stalkers, Being ‘Canceled’ by J.K. Rowling, and Navigating Trauma“Okay, but it’s the Commission on January 6,” Colbert noted. “That’s like being upset that the movie Halloween doesn’t investigate what happened on Arbor Day.”The bill ultimately passed, with 35 Republicans supporting it and 175 voting against it. One ‘no’ vote came from Indiana Rep. Greg Pence, the brother of former Vice President Mike Pence, whose name was chanted at the Jan. 6 riot by those who wanted him hanged.“That certainly changes the meaning to this text from Greg: ‘Hey bro! Wanna hang this weekend?’” Colbert joked.The bill now heads to the Senate, where its fate is uncertain. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Wednesday asserted that the legislation is “slanted and unbalanced,” even though it gives each party the same number of appointments and subpoena power.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Michael Cohen said he believes Trump will 'flip on all of them,' including his children, in the New York investigation into his company

    Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and fixer who is cooperating with prosecutors, said: "I really believe that Donald Trump cares for only himself.

  • Biden's pattern with Israel: public support, private scolds

    It's a story Joe Biden has loved recounting over the decades: A chain-smoking Golda Meir welcoming the 30-year-old senator to Israel on his first visit in 1973 and giving him a grandmotherly hug before schooling him on the Six-Day War and the dangers still faced by Israel. A classified Israeli government memo, though, paints a less anodyne version of Biden's meeting with the Israeli prime minister that day, reporting that the young senator privately “displayed an enthusiasm” that “signaled his lack of diplomatic experience” as he laid out his concerns over land seized in the West Bank and Gaza Strip by Israel years earlier. The document was published last year by Israel’s Channel 13.

  • Rep. Tim Ryan ripped into Republicans from the House floor for voting against Jan. 6 commission, saying they don't live in reality

    "We have people scaling the Capitol, hitting the Capitol police with lead pipes across the head, and we can't get bipartisanship," Ryan shouted.

  • Family members kill neighbor in ‘tragic case of mistaken identity,’ Texas sheriff says

    A 29-year-old Texas man was driving home when four family members killed him in a “tragic case of mistaken identity,” officials say.

  • 'Game of Thrones' ending with King Bran made sense, but an infamous line in the series finale completely soured the choice

    Creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss added a small piece of dialogue that implied Bran could see into the future and knew he would be crowned king.