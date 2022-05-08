IKEA stores owner Ingka to pay Russia staff through August

Customers shop in IKEA store in Omsk
Anna Ringstrom
·2 min read

By Anna Ringstrom

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - IKEA stores owner Ingka Group has extended the period it will pay around 12,000 staff in Russia by three months, through August, and may continue to pay workers beyond that, its retail manager said in an interview.

The world's biggest furniture brand in early March said it would temporarily close stores and pause sourcing in Russia, citing supply chain disruption and challenging trading conditions due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. At that time, it said all affected staff would be paid, in roubles, at least through May.

"We have managed to prolong that to six months," Ingka's Retail Manager Tolga Oncu told Reuters. "We keep monitoring, analysing, looking at what's happening and will make decisions as we go forward."

A flood of Western companies have paused operations in Russia due its invasion of Ukraine and the resulting sanctions against Moscow, and a growing number of businesses have flagged they will exit the country indefinitely.

Firms including McDonalds and Renault, have said they will continue to pay staff in Russia for the time being.

Russia has warned it may nationalise foreign businesses that have shelved operations in the country.

IKEA operates through a franchise system with Ingka the main franchisee to Inter IKEA, which is also in charge of supply and in Russia employs 2,500 at three factories.

Ingka, also one of the world's biggest shopping centre owners, has so far kept its 14 malls in Russia, branded "MEGA", open.

Oncu declined to give details on where the money to pay the local wages would come from. "We comply with all the sanctions. We are utilising the assets that we have (in Russia)," he said.

Oncu also declined to say whether the furniture retailer was considering exiting Russia altogether.

Ingka has 17 stores in Russia and one distribution centre. In its latest fiscal year, Russia was its 10th-biggest market with retail sales of 1.6 billion euros, or 4% of total retail sales.

The commitment to extend pay by another three months affects Ingka staff and not Inter IKEA staff, an Ingka spokesperson said. Some employees have been reassigned to work with returns of goods, and store, warehouse and systems maintenance.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation."

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Matt Scuffham, Kirsten Donovan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Global scramble for metals thrusts Africa into mining spotlight

    The need to secure new sources of metals for the energy transition amid sanctions on top producer Russia has increased the Africa risk appetite for major miners, who have few alternatives to the resource-rich continent. Companies and investors are considering projects they may have previously overlooked, while governments are also looking to Africa, anxious to ensure their countries can procure enough metals to feed an accelerating net-zero push. This year's Investing in African Mining Indaba conference, which runs May 9-12 in Cape Town, will see the highest-ranking U.S. government official in years attending, organisers say, as well as representatives from the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals Corporation (JOGMEC), in a sign of rich countries' rising concern about securing supply.

  • Trading Russian Oil Will Become Harder From Mid-May, Vitol Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodity firms will find it much harder to buy and sell Russian oil from the middle of this month, according to the world’s biggest independent crude trader, as Europe tightens sanctions on Moscow for invading Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsAbortion-Rights Protest Targets Homes of Kavanaugh, RobertsElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Premier Warns of ‘Grave’ Jobs Situation as Lockdowns We

  • Bill Gates Says Economy ‘Bears’ Have Strong Argument on Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gates said interest rates are likely to rise enough to cause a global economic slowdown, triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsAbortion-Rights Protest Targets Homes of Kavanaugh, RobertsElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Premier Warns of ‘Grave’ Jobs Situation as Lockdowns WeighRussia Can’t Shake Default Risk After Las

  • Two plead guilty for assaulting ex-police officer Fanone during 2021 U.S. Capitol riot

    Two men pleaded guilty this week for their roles in assaulting former Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone, who was beaten and electrocuted with a taser during the January 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington by throngs of former President Donald Trump's supporters. On Friday, defendant Albuquerque Cosper Head, 42, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson in a federal court in Washington to assaulting or impeding a police officer. In the hearing, he acknowledged he was responsible for pulling Fanone into the crowd.

  • Crypto Prices Slump Over the Weekend

    The cryptocurrency market is mirroring the slide of the broader stock market, with bitcoin falling below $34,000 to half of its November high.

  • Leni Robredo: The woman leading the Philippines' 'pink revolution'

    She has rallied tens of thousands of young voters. But can she beat frontrunner Bongbong Marcos?

  • Will Russia's Victory Day bring an escalation of the war in Ukraine?

    Expect military parades and dire rhetoric on one of the country's biggest holidays

  • Live updates | G-7 leaders vow to cut Russian oil imports

    Leaders from the Group of Seven developed democracies pledged Sunday to phasing out or banning the import of Russian oil, as they met with Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for online talks to stress their support and to display unity among Western allies on Victory in Europe Day, which marks Nazi Germany’s surrender in 1945. Cutting out Russian oil supplies “will hit hard at the main artery of (President Vladimir) Putin’s economy and deny him the revenue he needs to fund his war,” the G-7 countries, which include the U.S., Britain, Canada, Germany, France and Italy and Japan, said in a statement. “We owe it to the memory of all those who fought for freedom in the Second World War, to continue fighting for it today, for the people of Ukraine, Europe and the global community,” they said.

  • FDA makes partial clinical hold official for Durham firm's drug candidate

    The move by the FDA comes after the company voluntarily paused enrollment in multiple clinical trials over concerns about potential kidney dysfunction in patients.

  • Influencers and small businesses in Russia lost lucrative Western brand deals after the Ukraine war began. Here's how three are coping.

    Some small business owners in Russia have seen their income collapse after losing brand deals. "Now we have nothing," one told Insider.

  • Robinhood Goes All Out to Stop Bleeding

    The past few months have looked like an endless ordeal for Robinhood shareholders. Shares of the brokerage app that wanted to democratize finance are in free fall. Robinhood stock made its IPO at $38 last July.

  • Southwest Gas settles boardroom battle with Icahn, replaces CEO

    Southwest Gas Holdings reached a settlement on Friday with Carl Icahn that will replace the company's chief executive and hand as many as four board seats to the billionaire investor. The settlement ends a months-long battle Icahn launched with the Las Vegas, Nevada-based company in October as it pushed ahead with plans to buy Questar Pipelines for roughly $2 billion. Southwest Gas said it promoted Karen Haller to CEO and president, replacing John Hester immediately.

  • Third Point's Loeb praises Shell moves, sticks by calls for breakup

    Activist investor Daniel Loeb, who wants Royal Dutch Shell Plc to break apart, applauded the energy giant's decision to move its headquarters even as he sticks to views that a different corporate structure would make it more successful. Loeb, who said in October that his hedge fund Third Point LLC had taken a $750 million stake in the company, told his own investors on Friday that he has added to his Shell stake and has held discussions with management, board members and other shareholders. Loeb is holding firm to his view that the company could be more successful with a different corporate structure.

  • EU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian Demands

    (Bloomberg) -- Hungary continued to block a European Union proposal that would ban Russian oil imports, holding up the bloc’s entire package of sanctions meant to target President Vladimir Putin over his war in Ukraine, according to people familiar with the talks. Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsAbortion-Rights Protest Targets Homes of Kavanaugh, RobertsElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Premier Warns of ‘Grave’

  • Pope decries divisions caused by old-school liturgy fans

    Pope Francis on Saturday blasted Catholics who, hewing to old-school versions of liturgy like the Latin Mass, have made an ideological battleground of the issue, decrying what he described as devil-inspired divisiveness in the church. Francis pressed his papacy’s battle against traditionalists, whose prominent members include some ultra-conservative cardinals.

  • That Time a House Democrat Called Pelosi a ‘Terrible Person’

    Anna Moneymaker / Getty ImagesA new book by New York Times journalists Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns has gotten lots of attention for its revelations about Donald Trump and the Republican Party. But as the authors tell Molly Jong-Fast on this bonus episode of The New Abnormal, there are also some juicy nuggets about Democratic dysfunction.Martin recalls one anecdote from last year when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was addressing nine “renegade House Democrats” during a House caucus meeting.Subscr

  • Gazprom Tries to Reassure Europe Clients They Can Still Buy Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC has written to its European clients seeking to reassure them that they can keep paying for gas without breaching sanctions, the latest indication that Russia may be trying to find a way to keep the gas flowing.Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsAbortion-Rights Protest Targets Homes of Kavanaugh, RobertsElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Premier Warns of ‘Grave’ Jobs Situation as Lockdown

  • Vicki Lee Shelton, 61, arrested in connection with North Topeka homicide death of Harvey Baker, 74

    Vicki Shelton, 61, has been arrested in connection with the killing of Harvey Baker, 74, found deceased Thursday at a North Topeka mobile home park.

  • WWE Hall of Famer arrested in connection with fatal DUI crash in Florida

    WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch was arrested in Florida after she was involved in a deadly car crash in March.

  • UK to provide 1.3 billion pounds of further military support to Ukraine

    Britain said it would provide a further 1.3 billion pounds ($1.60 billion) in military support and aid to Ukraine, making the pledge ahead of a planned video call on Sunday by Group of Seven leaders with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Prime Minister Johnson has been one of the strongest supporters of Ukraine's efforts to resist Russian forces since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion on Feb. 24. Johnson's government has sent anti-tank missiles, air defence systems and other weapons to Ukraine.