IKEA stores owner Ingka's annual operating profit rises 9%

FILE PHOTO: People enter an inner-city IKEA store on its opening day in Stockholm
Anna Ringstrom
·2 min read

By Anna Ringstrom

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Ingka Group, the owner of most IKEA stores, reported on Friday a 9% rise in annual operating profit, as price increases helped it offset higher input costs as well as compensate for costs incurred to wind down in Russia.

The world's biggest furniture retailer said operating profit in the 12 months through August was 2.04 billion euros ($2.12 billion), on sales growth of 6%. It had in March predicted price increases would average 12% in the year.

"During FY22, we needed to compensate substantial cost increases in raw materials, energy, transport and logistics," Chief Financial Officer Juvencio Maeztu told Reuters. "We absorbed many of these new costs ourselves, but ultimately had to pass on parts of them."

Maeztu also said the operating profit reflected good performance across divisions, which also include shopping malls and an investment arm.

Net profit, however, tumbled 82% to 287 million euros. Ingka attributed this to higher interest rates, which hit one of Ingka Investments' investment portfolios.

"(The drop is) mainly due to the significant impact of interest rates on Financial Market Investments (FMI), in line with global financial market developments and due to the effects of scaling down operations in Russia," Ingka said.

"During the year, rising interest rates meant lower bond values in our FMI, in line with the world's financial markets," an Ingka spokesperson added.

Ingka Investments has 20 billion euros worth of financial assets under management, according to its website.

Ingka in March closed its IKEA stores in Russia, previously accounting for around 4% of sales, and has since laid off most of its 12,000 employees in the country. Its Russian shopping malls remain open.

Ingka is the main franchisee to brand owner Inter IKEA, which is in charge of supply.

Inter IKEA in October said its operating profit fell 56% as it passed on some of its soaring raw material and transport costs to retailers. It said its sales volumes to franchisees fell 7%-8%, half of which due the Russia store closures.

($1 = 0.9606 euros)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Recommended Stories

  • Blackouts, power cuts in Ukraine after missile strikes

    STORY: Russian missiles rained down on Ukraine Wednesday, knocking out electricity in the Kyiv region and elsewhere across the country.At least six people were killed during attacks that targeted energy facilities, cutting power in many regions and forcing emergency blackouts elsewhere as Moscow pushed a campaign to plunge Ukrainian cities into darkness and cold with winter setting in.Emergency crews rushed patients into a Kyiv hospital Wednesday after the strikes, though power to the hospital was also cut, forcing staff to use generators and stored water. CHIEF DOCTOR AT KYIV REGIONAL HOSPITAL, YEVHEN LAPSHYN: “At the moment, there is no water in the hospital. But we have stored water. We made preparations beforehand.”The entire capital region - with over three million people - was deprived of power and running water, according to the governor. The lack of power forced the shutdown of nuclear reactors in Ukraine's south and west, all in government-held territory, the state-run nuclear energy firm Energoatom said.Ukraine's largest nuclear complex, at Zaporizhzhia near the front lines in the south, is Russian-controlled and was previously switched off because of shelling that both sides blame on each other.A maternity hospital in the region was destroyed by shelling Wednesday. Officials said a doctor and patient were pulled from the debris, but a two-day old baby was killed. The child's grandmother looked on as rescue workers sifted through the rubble.TETIANA SVISTUNOVA: “She said a missile hit the maternity hospital and she could not find her child. She was pulled out from under the rubble by the emergency workers. Her child was dead.”Ukraine's top military commander said air defenses shot down 51 of 67 Russian cruise missiles launched on Wednesday, including 20 of the 30 that targeted Kyiv.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the attacks targeted infrastructure, energy, and regular civilians. "The result is tragic. There is a big number of wounded, there are killed ones. Please accept my condolences, all who lost relatives and close ones. Concerning electricity and water supply – everyone is working. Electricians are working, rescue servicemen are working, everyone is working. Local authorities – the task is set. We will rebuild everything. We will get through it all. Because we are an unbreakable people."Since October, Russia has openly acknowledged targeting Ukraine’s civil power and heating systems with long-range missiles and drones. Moscow says the aim is to reduce Kyiv’s ability to fight and push it to negotiate; Ukraine says the strikes on infrastructure are war crimes.Russia denies its troops deliberately attack civilians or have committed atrocities.

  • Kyiv counts damage after Russian missile strikes, at least six dead

    Russian missiles on Wednesday knocked out electricity in the Kyiv region and elsewhere across the country, killing at least six people during attacks that caused blackouts across the country. Kyiv was one of the main targets of missile strikes on energy facilities that cut power in many regions and made emergency blackouts necessary in others to conserve energy and enable repairs as winter sets in. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, speaking late on Wednesday, said 80% of people in the capital were without power and water.

  • German economy grew more than initially estimated in 3Q

    According to a second estimate for the period released Friday by German statistics office Destatis, Germany's gross domestic product grew by an adjusted 0.4% from the previous period.

  • Most Ukrainians left without power after new Russian strikes

    Russia unleashed a new missile onslaught on Ukraine's battered energy grid Wednesday, robbing cities of power and some of water and public transport, too, compounding the hardship of winter for millions. The aerial mauling of power supplies also took nuclear plants and internet links offline and spilled blackouts into neighbor Moldova. Ukraine’s Energy Ministry said supplies were cut to “the vast majority of electricity consumers."

  • UK Bans Chinese Surveillance Gear From Sensitive State Premises

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK government will no longer deploy surveillance equipment made by Chinese companies at sites it considers sensitive, minister Oliver Dowden said in a statement Thursday.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai Outbreak“Since security consid

  • BlackRock Wary of China Stocks Beyond Potential Near-Term Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest asset manager, says it’s cautious on the longer-term outlook for Chinese stocks even as sentiment toward the market is turning more positive.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai Outbreak“Geopolitics remain

  • Russia launches more strikes at Ukrainian civilians and energy grid

    A wave of deadly missile attacks comes just as European Parliament designated Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism”

  • Oil-Shipping Costs Soar as Ukraine War Reshapes Global Trade

    A surge in the cost of shipping oil between the world’s ports is buoying energy prices, even as a gloomy economic outlook has dragged down crude near its lowest levels of the year. Economic fallout from the war in Ukraine has severed many of the short oil- and petroleum-product trading routes across the Baltic and North seas. Now, as Europe scrambles to find new suppliers and Russia looks to send exports elsewhere, tankers are spending more time on water before reaching their destinations.

  • Texas woman officially adopted at 37 after asking to join a family on Thanksgiving

    Texas woman officially adopted at 37 after asking to join a family on Thanksgiving

  • Black Friday Is Here. It Isn’t a Blowout Shopping Spree Anymore.

    As online sales become more prevalent, the days of Black Friday stampedes and brawls over TVs are on their way to becoming relics of a bygone era.

  • 11 Thanksgiving Lessons Bob's Burgers Taught Us

    “Uh-oh, somebody’s getting excited about Thanksgiving!” As Bob’s Burgers fans well know, Thanksgiving is Bob’s favorite holiday. Given the care and creativity that goes into the long-running Fox series’ Thanksgiving-themed episodes, it’s safe to say the show’s writers are fond of it too—if only for all the, ah, meaty inspiration it yields.

  • Eurovision: Contest is a lifeline for Liverpool hospitality, firms say

    Staging Eurovision could be a "saviour" for Liverpool's struggling hospitality sector, industry says.

  • Apple interested in buying Manchester United: report

    Tech giant Apple (AAPL) is considering buying Manchester United (MANU) according to The Daily Star. The British tabloid newspaper, without citing any sources, said Apple’s chief executive Tim Cook, was interested in paying £5.8 billion for the storied Premier League football club. “CEO Tim Cook is keen to explore the opportunities owning United could provide – and will line up talks with the banks appointed to oversee the sale, which include The Raine Group,” wrote the Daily Star on Thursday.

  • Bank of Korea Needs Strong Signs Inflation Curbed Before Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Korea needs to see strong signs that inflation is under control before plotting any pivot away from policy tightening, Governor Rhee Chang-yong said Friday, dismissing as premature speculation about a return to easing next year.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Ju

  • New York Becomes First State to Temporarily Ban Some Crypto Mining

    In a historic regulatory step, New York has become the first U.S. state to bar certain types of cryptocurrency mining. Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill on Tuesday that triggers an immediate moratorium on energy-intensive “proof-of-work” crypto mining powered by fossil fuels. For two years, no new permits for such mining operations will be issued and no existing permits will be renewed, according to the law (A7389C).

  • Bring back the old Elon Musk who fixes things: robotic surgeon

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre is joined by Surgeon, Entrepreneur, Financial Literacy Enthusiast, as they discuss bigger picture issues, take on crypto, and more.

  • Investors look for clues on consumer health as holiday shopping kicks off

    Investors are closely watching U.S. retail stocks as a barometer of consumer confidence as inflation bites, as the most important shopping season of the year begins on Friday. Consumer discretionary stocks, measured by the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary sector - the group of companies that benefit from spending on retail, restaurants, and vacations - are down 32% for the year to date, more than double the 15.5% decline in the broad S&P 500 , as consumers have been walloped by surging inflation and the swiftest increase in interest rates since the 1970s. "These stocks are a clue as to how fast the economy is slowing and whether slowing inflation is lifting confidence on Main Street," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at the Leuthold Group.

  • Housing: Median mortgage payment reaches record high in October

    The national median monthly payment increased 3.7% to $2,012 in October from $1,941 in September.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Down 38% to 49% That You Can Buy Right Now

    Both of these stocks have great long-term prospects and offer an attractive dividend in the meantime.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    With a history of decades-long investing success, billionaire Ken Griffin knows a thing or two about market behavior. Recently, the Citadel Investment Group Founder and CEO offered some of his thoughts on the state of the stock market and where the economy is heading. While Griffin believes inflation has already peaked, he thinks the Fed has yet to truly put the “genie back in the bottle.” He also thinks unemployment is about to rise and expects a recession will likely materialize “sometime in t