Ikea US president backpedals on meeting parents of children killed by recalled dressers

Crystal EllisÕs son Camden died in June 2014 after a three-drawer Ikea dresser in his bedroom tipped onto him. Ellis helped form Parents Against Tip-Overs, an advocacy group of those who have lost children to the danger.

Three years after Ikea recalled the dresser that tipped onto and killed her son 2-year-old Camden, Crystal Ellis wrote to the president of Ikea’s U.S. operations and said more had to be done to get the deadly products out of American homes. His response surprised her. After explaining what Ikea had done to promote the recall, the executive, Javier Quiñones, said he wanted to meet.

“Thank you again for your outreach, and we would be happy to meet with you in person,” Quiñones wrote in July.

Ellis is still waiting for that meeting.

The Washington-state mother said Ikea representatives have so far rebuffed her attempts to take Quiñones up on his offer to meet with her and fellow members of Parents Against Tip-Overs, an advocacy group. The Ikea representatives informed Ellis that Quiñones can’t meet with the group until pending litigation against Ikea is resolved, but Ellis and other parents whose children died from tip-overs of Ikea dressers say they are unaware of any related lawsuits filed since Quinones extended the invitation.

Ellis called it “an excuse” and said without knowing what litigation is holding up the meeting, she has no way to know when Ikea might be willing to meet.

“The opportunity to look them in the face and remind them of the impact on families, when they see us, was important to me,” Ellis said. “Maybe that one more face-to-face conversation would remind them that if they don’t get these dressers out of families home, that the result is more families like mine.”

Ellis and other parents hoped to take Quiñones up on his offer this week, when many members of Parents Against Tip-Overs planned to be in the Philadelphia region, where Ikea’s U.S. headquarters is located, to attend a meeting on the furniture industry’s dresser safety standard.

Tracey Kelly, the corporate communications manager for Ikea U.S., said in a statement to USA TODAY that Quiñones is still happy to meet with the parents, after “ongoing litigation” — which she declined to specify — is settled.

“We apologize that this was not clear in the original letter,” Kelly said. “Mr. Quiñones understands that the families may be frustrated that the suggested timing doesn’t work. He looks forward to meeting with the group once litigation has been resolved to talk about how, together, we can continue to address this important issue that impacts the entire home furnishings industry.”

Ikea dressers have been linked to dozens of injuries and the deaths of at least nine children. Many of the incidents happen when a child attempts to pull themself up on the dressers or to climb the drawers like stairs, sending the unit crashing forward.

The company’s 2016 recall, negotiated with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, includes 17.3 million dressers, many from the company’s popular Malm line.

Kelly told USA TODAY that in the three years since the recall was announced, the company has destroyed 420,000 returned dressers and provided an additional 1.05 million anchoring kits to consumers. Many more of the 17.3 million bureaus were likely anchored with the included tip-restraints at the time that they were purchased, or have since been thrown out, Kelly said.

Ikea has addressed recent concerns from safety advocates by increasing how often it promotes the recall online, Kelly said.

But the safety advocates stress that there are likely millions of unstable, unsecured Ikea dressers remaining in American bedrooms today. Ikea should be doing more to get those products out of homes, they argue, including by promoting the recall with the same effort that it once marketed the products for sale.

“Ikea has marketing expertise,” said Rachel Weintraub, legislative director for the Consumer Federation of America. “We want them to use their expertise, to use their media and communications frameworks and tools, to specifically alert consumers to the dangers of these recalled products. And to be unequivocal about removing these recalled dressers from their homes.”

Providing anchoring kits is not enough because consumers may not use them, or the dressers could be resold or handed down to others unaware of the danger, Weintraub said.

Ellis made similar points in her letter to Quinones, which was sent on behalf of Parents Against Tip-Overs and signed by herself and two other members.