When Will ikeGPS Group Limited (NZSE:IKE) Breakeven?

ikeGPS Group Limited (NZSE:IKE) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. ikeGPS Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, sale, and delivery of a solution for the collection, analysis, and management of distribution assets for electric utilities and communications companies in the United States. The NZ$105m market-cap company announced a latest loss of NZ$7.9m on 31 March 2022 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is ikeGPS Group's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

ikeGPS Group is bordering on breakeven, according to some New Zealander Electronic analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of NZ$700k in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 3 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 69% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving ikeGPS Group's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. ikeGPS Group currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

