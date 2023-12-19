IKYFL: A 2-Year-Old Black Girl “Arrested” in Lame Rosa Parks Demonstration

You know, when we said Florida needs to teach the real version Black history, we didn’t mean putting a toddler in handcuffs and calling her Rosa Parks! Yes, this happened and according to the NAACP, the daycare in question ought to be placed under investigation.



The NAACP Center for Education Innovation and Research and NAACP Florida State Conference penned a letter to the Florida Department of Children and Families in concern of an incident that happened at Building Brains Academy in Osceola, Fla. The civil rights organization says in a role-play instruction on Rosa Parks, a 2-year-old Black girl was handcuffed and fingerprinted by a white peer. The girl’s parents had photographs of the activity and upon confronting the school, claimed they were refused an apology.

Read more

The NAACP demanded the daycare issue an apology admitting their wrongdoings and also called for a comprehensive audit of their instructional practices to ensure no other Black students are subject to being a prop in a teacher’s history lesson. The NAACP also assured they are exploring “all legal avenues” to address this incident.

The Root contacted the Florida Department of Children and Families to confirm if they will investigate the incident, but have not received a call back yet.

More from The Root

Sign up for The Root's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.