IL among states with largest federal tax refunds, analysis finds. When will yours arrive?
Illinois residents receive the fifth-largest federal tax refund on average in the U.S., according to a March 7 article from finance website SmartAsset.
Missouri ranked closer to the middle of the pack at 24th place.
In tax year 2021, which includes returns filed in 2022, the average federal tax refund was $1,739 in Illinois and $1,675 in Missouri, SmartAsset reports. Data for the ranking was based on 2021 Internal Revenue Service figures for federal tax refunds issued.
Here’s how the top 25 states compared for federal tax refund amounts, according to SmartAsset:
Utah: $1,812
Wyoming: $1,802
Texas: $1,738
North Dakota: $1,750
Illinois: $1,739
Alaska: $1,734
Kansas: $1,728
South Dakota: $1,721
Nebraska: $1,716
Oklahoma: $1,715
New York: $1,712
Tennessee: $1,712
New Jersey: $1,712
Washington: $1,708
Connecticut: $1,706
Indiana: $1,696
Idaho: $1,695
Iowa: $1,695
Massachusetts: $1,688
Nevada: $1,681
Louisiana: $1,680
Delaware: $1,678
Michigan: $1,675
Missouri: $1,675
Pennsylvania: $1,675
The average state and local tax refund in Illinois was $581, while Missouri’s was $895, according to SmartAsset.
Across the U.S., the average tax refund was $3,039 in 2022 with 96.2 million refunds issued, the IRS reported. In 2021, the IRS issued 95.6 million refunds with an average amount of $2,827.
How to check your refund status
To check the status of your tax refund, you can enter your Social Security number (or taxpayer ID), filing status and the exact refund amount on your return online at irs.gov/refunds.
The IRS says you can check the status of your 2022 refund 24 hours after filing your return electronically or four weeks after filing a paper return.
To get your refund faster, you can opt to receive it via direct deposit instead of waiting on a check in the mail.
The IRS issues 9 out of 10 refunds in less than 21 days, it says, but some returns may take longer to process. Delays may be in effect for paper returns.