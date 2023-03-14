IL among states with largest federal tax refunds, analysis finds. When will yours arrive?

Illinois residents receive the fifth-largest federal tax refund on average in the U.S., according to a March 7 article from finance website SmartAsset.

Missouri ranked closer to the middle of the pack at 24th place.

In tax year 2021, which includes returns filed in 2022, the average federal tax refund was $1,739 in Illinois and $1,675 in Missouri, SmartAsset reports. Data for the ranking was based on 2021 Internal Revenue Service figures for federal tax refunds issued.

Here’s how the top 25 states compared for federal tax refund amounts, according to SmartAsset:

Utah: $1,812 Wyoming: $1,802 Texas: $1,738 North Dakota: $1,750 Illinois: $1,739 Alaska: $1,734 Kansas: $1,728 South Dakota: $1,721 Nebraska: $1,716 Oklahoma: $1,715 New York: $1,712 Tennessee: $1,712 New Jersey: $1,712 Washington: $1,708 Connecticut: $1,706 Indiana: $1,696 Idaho: $1,695 Iowa: $1,695 Massachusetts: $1,688 Nevada: $1,681 Louisiana: $1,680 Delaware: $1,678 Michigan: $1,675 Missouri: $1,675 Pennsylvania: $1,675

The average state and local tax refund in Illinois was $581, while Missouri’s was $895, according to SmartAsset.

Across the U.S., the average tax refund was $3,039 in 2022 with 96.2 million refunds issued, the IRS reported. In 2021, the IRS issued 95.6 million refunds with an average amount of $2,827.

How to check your refund status

To check the status of your tax refund, you can enter your Social Security number (or taxpayer ID), filing status and the exact refund amount on your return online at irs.gov/refunds.

The IRS says you can check the status of your 2022 refund 24 hours after filing your return electronically or four weeks after filing a paper return.

To get your refund faster, you can opt to receive it via direct deposit instead of waiting on a check in the mail.

The IRS issues 9 out of 10 refunds in less than 21 days, it says, but some returns may take longer to process. Delays may be in effect for paper returns.