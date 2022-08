IL BOSS DEL TRADING Became the First Trading Community on Instagram That Mentors FOREX Trading

Turin, Italy - (NewMediaWire) - August 23, 2022 - (King Newswire) - IL BOSS DEL TRADING started the trend of maintaining an Instagram community for FOREX trading and became the first company to do so. The company took an innovative move and leveraged the power of social media to create and grow a community of staggering 20,000 like-minded people. The company works dedicatedly to deliver real-world knowledge and insights into the realm of FOREX trading since 2015.

The company, through its collaboration with world's best FOREX brokerage houses, offers cost-effective training from real and experienced mentors. IL BOSS DEL TRADING is one of the most active communities in Italy in the field of online trading, with a constantly growing number of users and now a real reference point in the sector.

Talking about his company, Mario Bellomare said: "We provide insights about FOREX trading and connect new traders with globally recognized brokers and trading firms. Trading is 20 percent technical and 80 percent psychological. One has to play with nerves to attain the desired results."

About IL Boss Del Trading:

IL BOSS DEL TRADING is one of the most trusted trading platforms in Italy. The company connects traders and brokers globally. IL Boss Del Trading has an experienced trading staff working closely with its members to teach and mentor them in the ways of investing and trading.

Media Contact

Contact person: Mario Bellomare

Company Name: IL BOSS DEL TRADING

Email: info@ilbossdeltrading.com

Website: https://www.ilbossdeltrading.com

