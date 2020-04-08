IL Congresswoman Bustos, Peoria City/County Health Department Medical Director, Dr. Gregg Stoner Discuss Concerns of Older Adults in COVID-19 Telephone Town Hall

CHICAGO, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO: IL Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-17), Peoria City/County Health Department Medical Director and Chief Medical Officer for Heartland Health Services Dr. Gregg Stoner, AARP State Director Bob Gallo, AARP Volunteer State President Rosanna Marquez and more than 20,000 older adults in Illinois.

WHAT: Telephone Town Hall for thousands of seniors across the 17th Illinois Congressional District to engage directly with the Congresswoman Bustos and Dr. Gregg Stoner about questions and growing concerns about health, wellness and service offerings in response to the novel Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

WHERE: Facebook Livestream on AARP IL, Congresswoman Bustos' Facebook pages.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 6 p.m.

CONTACT: Vikki Ortiz, AARP Illinois

A limited number of dial-in numbers are available for members of the media. Please contact Vikki Ortiz at vortiz@aarp.org if you are interested.

SOURCE AARP Illinois