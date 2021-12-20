Carlos Marin: Simon Cowell 'devastated' at death of Il Divo singer at 53

Carlos Marin was admitted to hospital during a UK tour

Simon Cowell has led the tributes to Il Divo singer Carlos Marin following his death at the age of 53.

The crossover classical quartet were brought together by Cowell in 2003 and achieved three UK number one albums.

Marin had been admitted to hospital during a UK tour. The cause of death has not been confirmed, but he had reportedly caught Covid-19.

"I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now," Cowell wrote on Twitter.

"I am devastated Carlos Marin has passed away. He loved life. He loved performing and always had so much appreciation towards the fans who supported the group from day 1."

Marin was born in Germany, but moved to Spain at the age of 12 and was a baritone in the group, performing alongside tenors Urs Buhler and David Miller, and pop singer Sebastien Izambard.

On Sunday, the group broke the news with a message on social media saying: "It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away.

"He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos."

His death comes days after the group said they were praying for Marin's recovery. He had reportedly been placed into an induced coma in Manchester.

Their last gig was in Bath on 6 December and the remaining dates of the tour were called off four days later.

Marin's sister told Spanish media that he had been vaccinated.

Il Divo's international composition helped them achieve notable success across several worldwide tours.

Their hits included Regresa a Mi (Unbreak My Heart), The Time Of Our Lives, and I Believe In You - a duet with Celine Dion - as well as a version of Adele's Hello.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QsWqIbC7Vk0

They sold more than 30 million records, and had 160 gold and platinum discs across more than 33 countries, the group's website said.

Strictly Come Dancing judge and choreographer Bruno Tonioli was among the others paying tribute. "Devastated @ildivoofficial @carlosmarin_ passed away," he wrote.

"We had the best time putting together the first @ildivoofficial performance 17 yeas ago great voice great man a true passionate spirit with wicked sense of humour. We will miss you. So sad."